Woman shot dead in New York after asking man to stop lighting fireworks

A Brooklyn woman is dead after she was shot while facing a man who was shooting illegal fireworks in Brooklyn.

Shatavia Walls, 33, who was gunned down on July 7 after asking the man to stop igniting the explosives, died of her injuries Friday night at Brookdale Hospital, police sources said.

Walls was shot eight times at 1259 Loring Ave. in the Pink Houses around 8:30 p.m. His partner, Kelvin Hernández, was also beaten, sources said.

Lighting illegal fireworks is a "non-violent act," Brooklyn County President Eric Adams said last month, urging residents to "go talk to the youth or people in your block who are using fireworks "instead of calling 911 or 311.

Walls made the apparently fatal mistake of telling the man, who is still at large, to stop the fireworks. The suspect left, only to return with a pistol, shooting the convicted Walls and Hernandez as they tried to flee, police said.

Adams, who spoke about the scourge of fireworks at a press conference last month, insisted on Saturday that "the first line of interaction when it comes to non-criminal behavior must be between neighbors."

"If a situation escalates to the point where someone becomes disrespectful or violent, the police should be called," added Adams. “We can never and will never condone any form of violence. The person who shot Ms. Walls must be found and held criminally responsible. My heart goes out to her and her entire family in this horrible incident. "

Gunshots have erupted across the city after New York police dissolved its plainclothes police counterterrorism unit on June 15, with three times as many shootings in the last two weeks of the month during the same period in 2019, according to Police statistics show.