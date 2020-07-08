Woman shot in the chest, man injured in Brooklyn shooting

A woman was holding on to life after she and another man were shot by an armed man in East New York, Brooklyn on Tuesday night, police said.

The 33-year-old woman was shot in the chest while the 30-year-old man was hit in the right arm after having a dispute with the shooter outside Pink Houses on Linden Boulevard just before 9:30 pm, police said.

Both victims were transported to Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center, with the woman seriously injured and the man in stable condition.

The shooter fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The shootings are the latest in a recent rebound that the city has seen in recent weeks.