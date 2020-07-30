Woman suffers severe burns to the scalp from chemical attack

A 31-year-old woman in Spain suffered severe burns to her scalp when a stranger who said she was delivering flowers slapped a chemical-filled hat across the head in front of her 8-year-old son, according to a report.

Marcela Tascon was at her home in Valencia when the man stopped one recent morning saying he had received a gift, according to The Sun.

She observed him through a video monitor connected to the entrance of her building, the media outlet reported, citing the Spanish newspaper Levante EMV.

"Once at the door of my house, and in front of my 8-year-old son, he threw the flowers at my feet, called me & # 39; son of ab – & # 39; and put the hat on my head", Tascon told Newsflash. .

"He ran away, my son was screaming and I ran to the bathroom to clean my head and asked my son to call the police or friends," he added.

The woman was rushed to a hospital with second-degree burns from the "abrasive" substance used in the attack, according to The Sun.

Tascon, originally from Colombia, said: "The doctor told me that this type of attack is very common in Colombia, where it is called" making the shampoo. "

"It is commonly ordered by jealous wives after discovering that their husbands had cheated on them or because they envy other women," he said.

Tascon, who owns a beauty clinic, said she had received suspicious calls from a woman with a Colombian accent.

The woman recently called to make an appointment at her beauty salon and asked for the location, which is located in the Tascon building.

"Two weeks later, I saw a suspicious man in my building holding a mobile phone and asked the neighbors if they were expecting a visitor," Tascon told Newsflash.

On July 23, he received a call from who he believed was the same woman asking if he could come for treatment. Minutes later, the man with flowers appeared.

Tascon said he suspects the man was hired for the attack, but declined to comment further, citing the ongoing police investigation.

No arrests have been made so far, according to the report.