Woman tricked into thinking there was a crocodile in her bathtub

Jokes are always fun until people start calling the authorities.

A woman in the UK made a frantic call to the RSPCA when she found a crocodile in her bathtub. Unfortunately for her, he was actually the victim of a trick played by his family.

According to the Southwest News Service (SWNS), Clare Kelly, 25, says she believed her brother when he said "he had found this baby alligator in a bush in Rhyl." My mother was also joking.

She explained to SWNS: “They were so compelling that I really thought it was real and was planning how to take care of it. I was ready to help the crocodile, and we had even discussed how to get meat from the butchers to feed it, and how to keep my hamster who lives with us safe. "

It turns out that Kelly's family didn't realize how seriously she was taking the situation and that she planned to call the RSPCA.

"It wasn't until I told my family that I called that they laughed," he said, "and I had to tell the RSPCA that this crocodile was actually made of plastic."

"As soon as this call came, it seemed highly unlikely that it was true," RSPCA Inspector Andrew Broadbent told SWNS.

"It is important not to rule anything out in the world of animal welfare," he explained, "but there are not too many alligators lurking in Rhyl's bushes! The poor caller had been tricked by family members who had put up an alligator. toy in the bathroom and pretended to be picking it up from the nearby bushes. She was just trying to help, and very apologetic. "

Fortunately, it turns out that the RSPCA was understanding the situation.

Broadbent said: "Our chat certainly offered a bit of light relief at a difficult time for everyone right now, in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. We sometimes get calls where people mistake toys or other objects for animals. My colleagues have been rushed before help from a rubber scorpion, a stuffed dog stuck on the ceiling or a squirrel mistaken for a cat in a tree!

However, he concluded by saying, "But this was definitely a new one for me!"