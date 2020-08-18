Contents
Woman who lost father to Covid-19: “His only preexisting condition was trusting Donald Trump”
Kristin Urquiza gained national attention last month after she wrote an obituary decrying politicians for a “lack of leadership” following her father’s death as a result of Covid-19.
Tonight, she shared the story of her father, Mark Urquiza, during a speech delivered before the Democratic National Convention. She also sent a poignant message to President Donald Trump.
“He had faith in Donald Trump. He voted for him, listened to him, believed him and his mouthpieces when they said that coronavirus was under control and going to disappear; that it was okay to end social distancing rules before it was safe; and that if you had no underlying health conditions, you’d probably be fine,” she said.
Urquiza explained that in late May, after the stay-at-home order was lifted in Arizona, her father went to a karaoke bar with his friends, and a few weeks later, was put on a ventilator. And after “five agonizing days,” Urquiza said her father died alone in the ICU with “a nurse holding his hand.”
“My dad was a healthy 65-year-old. His only preexisting condition was trusting Donald Trump, and for that, he paid with his life,” she continued.
Urquiza slammed President Trump’s coronavirus response.
“The coronavirus has made it clear that there are two Americas: the America that Donald Trump lives in and the America that my father died in. Enough is enough. Donald Trump may not have caused the coronavirus, but his dishonesty and his irresponsible actions made it so much worse,” Urquiza said.
“We need a leader who has a national, coordinated, data-driven response to stop this pandemic from claiming more lives and to safely reopen the country. We need a leader who will step in on Day One and do his job, to care,” she continued.
“One of the last things that my father said to me was that he felt betrayed by the likes of Donald Trump. And so, when I cast my vote for Joe Biden, I will do it for my dad,” Urquiza said.
Watch:
DC Mayor Muriel Bowser: “While we were protesting, Donald Trump was plotting”
From CNN’s Kate Sullivan
Washington, DC, Mayor Muriel Bowser took aim at President Donald Trump on Monday, saying Trump was “plotting” while many Americans were protesting systemic racism and police brutality in America after the police killing of George Floyd in Minnesota.
Speaking in front of the massive yellow letters that spell out “Black Lives Matter” in Washington, DC, Bowser lambasted Trump for forcibly removing peaceful protesters in front of the White House so he could pose for a photo op in front of a church with a Bible in his hand.
“While we were protesting, Donald Trump was plotting. He stood in front of one of our most treasured houses of worship and held a Bible for a photo op. He sent troops in camouflage into our streets, he sent tear gas into the air and federal helicopters too,” the mayor said.
“I knew if he did this to DC, he would do it to your city or your town. And that’s when I said enough. I said enough for every Black and Brown American who has experienced injustice. Enough for every American who believes in justice,” Bowser said.
Bowser said she wanted her 2-year-old daughter to grow up in an America “where she’s not scared to walk to the store. An America where she’s safe behind the doors of her own home. An America where the President doesn’t fan the flames of racism and looks out for all of us.”
“So I created Black Lives Matter Plaza, right behind me, as a place where we could come together to say enough,” Bowser said.
“And by coming together this November to elect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, we will say next. Because we can’t just paint those words, we can’t just say those words, we have to live those words, we have to undo the laws and systems that have codified racism for far too long. But we have to do something too. Each and every one of us, challenge our own biases. If we see something, do something. Together we can turn this reckoning into a reimagining of a nation where we the people means all the people,” Bowser said.
Bowser introduced members of George Floyd’s family as the next speakers at the convention.
Eric Garner’s mom calls on Biden to fight against police brutality if elected president
From CNN’s Leinz Vales
Gwen Carr, mother of the late Eric Garner, who died after being placed in a chokehold by a New York police officer in 2014, is calling on former Vice President Joe Biden to continue the fight against police brutality if he wins the presidency.
“When my son was murdered, there was a big uprising, but then it settled down,” Carr said at a roundtable on criminal justice reform. “We can’t let things settle down. We have to go to the politicians. We have to hold their feet to the fire. Otherwise, the big uprising is not going to mean a lot.”
“I’m just asking that if you become the president, that you make sure that we get national law as well as state and local law, especially when it comes to police brutality. Because that has been an age-old problem,” she continued.
The roundtable, hosted by Biden, was held via video conference with Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, NAACP CEO and President Derrick Johnson, Houston police chief Art Acevedo and activist Jamira Burley.
Cuomo: Covid exposed deeper sickness in American life
From CNN’s Gregory Krieg
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, one of Biden’s earliest supporters, said on Monday night that the country’s failure to contain the coronavirus pandemic is a “symptom” of a deeper rot in government and society.
“Covid is the symptom, not the illness,” Cuomo said. “Our nation is in crisis, and in many ways, Covid is just a metaphor. A virus attacks when the body is weak and when it cannot defend itself. Over these past few years, America’s body politic has been weakened, the divisions have grown deeper.”
Those troubles didn’t begin with President Donald Trump’s rise, Cuomo said, but they have become worse during his time in office.
“Only a strong body can fight off the virus,” he said, “and America’s divisions weakened it.”
Following on a theme of the first night of the convention, Cuomo argued that electing Biden in November would be a first step toward healing the country’s wounds — and described the former vice president as a unique figure who is “tough in the best way.”
“We need a leader as good as our people, a leader who appeals to the best within us, not the worst, a leader who can unify, not divide, a leader who can bring us up, not tear us down,” Cuomo said. “I know that man. I’ve worked with that man. I’ve seen his talent. I’ve seen his strength. I’ve seen his pain and I’ve seen his heart. That man is Joe Biden.”
Watch:
Clyburn: “Joe Biden is as good a man as he is a leader”
From CNN’s Dan Merica
South Carolina Rep. Jim Clyburn touted Joe Biden as the right leader for this moment because of both his ability to understand loss and his decency.
“Joe Biden is as good a man as he is a leader,” Clyburn said in a speech that focused on racial justice, adding that the country needs “a president who understands both profound loss; and what it takes to bounce back.”
Clyburn endorsed Biden on the eve of the South Carolina primary in February. The endorsement put Biden over the edge in the state that proved determinative in the Democratic primary, earning Clyburn significant influence on the Biden campaign.
Speaking from Charleston, South Carolina, Clyburn noted the city’s history with slavery, but also focused on its future combatting racism.
“The ground beneath our feet is seeded with pain that is both old and new,” Clyburn said. “But from that soil we always find a way to grow together.”
He added: “I have said before and wish to reiterate tonight; we know Joe — but more importantly, Joe knows us.”
Moment of silence held at DNC for George Floyd
Philonise Floyd, George Floyd’s brother, held a moment of silence in honor of his brother and the “the many other souls we’ve lost to hate and injustice.”
“Please join me in a moment of silence, to honor George and the many other souls we’ve lost to hate and injustice. And when this moment ends, let’s make sure we never stop saying their names,” Floyd said.
Watch the moment:
George Floyd’s brother: “It’s up to us to carry on the fight for justice”
Philonise Floyd, George Floyd’s brother, addressed the Democratic National Convention and recalled the movement that the death of his brother began around the world.
“George was selfless. He always made sacrifices for his family, friends, and even complete strangers. George had a giving spirit. A spirit that has shown up on streets around our nation, and around the world—people of all races, all ages, all genders, all backgrounds—peacefully protesting in the name of love and unity.”
“It’s a fitting legacy for our brother. But George should be alive today. Breonna Taylor should be alive today. Ahmaud Arbery should be alive today. Eric Garner should be alive today. Stephon Clark, Atatiana Jefferson, Sandra Bland—they should all be alive today,” he continued.
“So it’s up to us to carry on the fight for justice. Our actions will be their legacies. We must always find ourselves in what John Lewis called ‘good trouble.’ For the names we do not know, the faces we will never see, those we can’t mourn because their murders didn’t go viral,” Floyd said.
Rep. Moore at DNC: “We gather virtually, however we gather unified in spirit”
From CNN’s Keith Allen
Speaking at the Democratic National Convention Monday night, Rep. Gwen Moore said she was honored to open the festivities in her home state, even if the delegates and supporters weren’t physically gathered in Milwaukee.
“We gather virtually, however we gather unified in spirit, unified in our values and purpose to heal divisions and together move the nation confidently into a prosperous, inclusive future,” Rep. Moore said.
“What better way to gather than all across America to nominate my beloved friend, Joe Biden to be the 46th President of the United States of America, with my VIP, VP nominee, sister Kamala Harris by his side,” she added.
Democrats kick off the first night of their convention
From CNN’s Maeve Reston
Democrats have kicked off their quadrennial convention in a mostly virtual format as they try to look to stir excitement about the newly minted ticket of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris at a time when Americans are rightly distracted by the coronavirus pandemic and the economic turmoil it has created.
Former first lady Michelle Obama, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo are among the headliners for the first night of programming that will be emceed by actress Eva Longoria.
In an effort to broaden the party’s appeal at a time when a new CNN poll shows the race between Biden and President Donald Trump tightening, Democrats added three Republican women to Monday night’s lineup, which was already slated to include former Ohio Republican Gov. John Kasich.
Party officials have said that Monday’s theme will be “We the People” — with remarks focused on how the country can unite and move forward. The party also released a video excerpt of the remarks that Michelle Obama will deliver in a taped address, where she clearly plans to serve as a character witness for Biden, who she will call “a profoundly decent man guided by his faith” and someone who served as a “terrific vice president” to her husband
