Women are being murdered in Mexico at record rates, but the president says that most abuse calls are & # 39; false & # 39;

Since measures were ordered to stay home on March 23 to curb the spread of the coronavirus, there has been an increase in homicides where women are the victims, according to government data released last week. April was the deadliest month in the past five years with a record 267 murders of women.

"Ninety percent of those calls that serve as a basis are false, it is proven," he told a journalist when asked about his own government's data on emergency calls on violence against women.

In March, a record 26,171 emergency calls were made about violence against women, according to government data. The following month, when the "stay home" or stay-at-home regulation was in full effect, there were 21,722 calls, according to the same government report.

López Obrador's explanation for the calls has been disputed by a prominent advocate for women. "It is not that the calls are false, it is more that the calls are not followed until their completion, so they are considered incomplete," Maria Salguero, a Mexican feminicide researcher and creator of a national map of feminicides, told CNN.

Speaking on the phone, Salguero added that calls often come from neighbors and do not always result in authorities going to the neighbors' home for a follow-up statement, which may make emergency calls deemed incomplete.

Victims themselves may be afraid to ask for help if they live with the abuser, or even file claims. "If authorities arrive, the woman may no longer want to press charges," he said. "At least the call stops the aggression."

Overall, 987 women and girls were killed in the first four months of 2020, according to government data.

Of those incidents, 308 are categorized as femicides, according to the Mexican Ministry of Security and Citizen Protection. Government data shows fewer femicides as the interpretation is based on specific evidence that a woman was killed for her gender.

For López Obrador, it is a disappearance of family cohesion and isolation that is fueling domestic violence. The president has often invoked "neoliberal models," referring to decades of political leadership before his inauguration, as the cause of many of the country's ills.

"When isolation occurs, this culture perhaps causes grievances, confrontations and violence," said the president, who prides himself on defending human rights and protecting the vulnerable. "I am not saying that in Mexico there is not this confrontation. Of course there are differences in all families."

Several horrifying murders have already shocked the nation this year, including the death of a 25-year-old. Ingrid Escamilla , who was brutally murdered, her body was skinned and some of her organs were missing, and the murder of a seven-year-old girl Fatima whose body was found inside a plastic bag, sexually abused and beaten.

In early March, tens of thousands of women took to the streets demanding justice for the many victims during a mass protest marking International Women's Day.

Most recently, the government released a very ridiculous series of public service videos on how to prevent domestic violence during the order to stay home. An advertisement featured a selection of stressful moments in a typical home. As the tension mounted, he advised everyone to count to ten to calm down and "raise the white flag of peace," then showed family members smiling and waving small flags.

The campaign went viral and advocates condemned the government's approach. Some on social media associated the count of ten with the number of murders of women that can occur in a single day, while others published ten names of women who have been brutally murdered this year.

The ads were "heinous" and "disconnected from reality," Perla Acosta Galindo, director of Más Sueños A.C., a women's community center, told CNN. Counting to ten "won't help especially when you're attacked," adding that the campaign is simply a "band aid for something much more serious."

"We need mechanisms, budgets, adequate help for battered women rather than an advertisement suggesting the victim count to ten and wave a white flag."