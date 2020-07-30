Women are in a terrible new bond (opinion)

Even those fortunate enough to work from home are often forced to serve simultaneously as teachers and caregivers with little support, shrinking savings, and with no timeline for when this will all end.

For millions of women, that timeline could, in a sense, span the rest of their lives and the lives of their daughters. Why? As tens of millions of newly unemployed people start looking for work to replace their missing jobs, families are trapped: they need the time and space for the "full-time job" that is a job search: hours on the Internet , fill out applications and talk to potential employers, and they must take care of their children.

This puts women in trouble. Unless Congress acts, the advances of women workers in the past 50 years will be in jeopardy, blocking women from the workforce and denying our daughters the opportunity to reach their full potential.

Child care providers have been forced to close their doors or remain open with little support to ensure the safety of their workers and the children they care for.

The pain facing the child care sector will serve as a double penalty for the economic future of women, affecting not only the low-paid workers who care for our children, a disproportionate number of whom are women of color, but women. they depend on them to pursue their own livelihoods.

Congress has two bills: the Child Care Essentials Act (CCEA) and the Economic Care Act for Economic Recovery (CCERA), which will provide the necessary funds to help these providers survive the pandemic and once more to serve as the backbone of our nation's economy when it is safe to fully open up.

These two bills are slated for votes. this week at home.

CCEA will create a $ 50 billion Child Care Stabilization Fund to allow providers to remain open to serve essential workers, pay their workers if they are forced to close, and help alleviate enrollment for working families during this unprecedented crisis.

But the United States must also support the long-term potential of women and girls by making child care more affordable.

CCERA would expand tax benefits for workers and employers, increase child care funds to states, provide child care funds for essential workers, and $ 10 billion to improve child care facilities and infrastructure.

Decades of women's labor force participation have shown that mothers are more likely to find a new job after suffering a layoff, and the massive closure of restaurants, retail stores, and many other companies will mean there are few jobs for women. May they return.

If Congress allows the collapse of the child care system, it is women who will pay the price.

This is particularly true for single mothers, who run nearly 1 in 4 American households and were fired at twice the rate of other working parents during this recession.

The vast majority of single mothers working in the food and service industry, including 8 out of 10 who worked as waitresses, are now unemployed through no fault of their own and to the detriment of their children and future stability.

Young women and girls observe this moment very closely. Whether they're on a mother's lap while conducting Zoom meetings or graduating from high school and college at a historical level of national uncertainty, this vibrant generation of girls is well aware of how we as a society value our women in this time of crisis.

A new generation of American women will be defined by how we strengthen the position of women as workers and mothers, allowing them to pursue professional and personal dreams on an equal footing with men.

Congress' response so far has tried to address the immediate economic crisis. Expanding access to paid family and sick leave, stabilizing access to housing and nutritional support, and putting money directly into people's hands have been critical steps in ensuring that Americans can stay safe while meeting the needs of their families.

But even this ambitious agenda is outweighed by the long-term devastation in the child care sector that will hamper the potential of an entire generation of women.

American women are familiar with the sacrifices they have been forced to make as workers and as mothers in recent months. By protecting our nation's childcare industry, Congress can ensure that we build a strong economy that includes and honors its work.