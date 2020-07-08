Women Attack Black Lives Matter Protesters With Hockey Stick In Canada

Two women in Canada were filmed attacking protesters with a hockey stick at a Black and Indives Lives Matter rally on Saturday.

Winnipeg police said they are investigating the attack on a black man and indigenous woman in the protest outside the grounds of the Manitoba Legislature, according to Winnipeg Sun.

One of the victims, Theo Landry, 29, said he and his friend were attacked by the women in a car, one of which was white, after they briefly lay down on the road.

"What happened on July 4 saddened but did not surprise me," he told the newspaper.

There were four people inside the car when it stopped and its occupants allegedly shouted racial slurs at Landry.

He told the newspaper that someone inside said that if "he continued to protest, he would be hurt."

Landry said that after he and the woman got up and retreated to the other protesters, the car drove toward them and sprayed water on their windshield, causing the car to stop.

That's when a white woman comes out, according to a video circulating online that purports to show the incident, and pursues Landry and his friend.

Landry said the first woman hit him twice on the arm.

Another video shows a second woman from inside the car taking the hockey stick and hitting Landry's friend in the head with it. She suffered a laceration to the head, according to Landry.

The attack left Landry "a little sore the next day, but psychologically it is where the highest number of victims occurs," he told the newspaper.

"Knowing that there are people who will resort to so much anger over water is very disproportionate."