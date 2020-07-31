Women in Xinjiang shed light on a campaign of abuse and control by Beijing

A former resident of Urumqi, the capital of China's western Xinjiang region, the 38-year-old Uighur woman said that she He was fined 18,400 yuan ($ 2,600) in 2018 for having three children, one more than he was allowed under Chinese rule.

When he went to pay the fine, Dawut said he was told he would also need a mandatory "contraceptive procedure".

She said they took her to a clinic, where they connected her to an intravenous line and administered general anesthesia. Later, a local doctor told her that she had undergone tubal ligation, a procedure that uses keyhole surgery to cut, cut, or tie a woman's fallopian tubes.

The doctor said the procedure was permanent: she couldn't have more children.

Dawut's story is not unique. For years, Uighur women within Xinjiang and around the world have accused the Chinese government of a campaign of abuse, including forced sterilization, cultural indoctrination, and incidents of sexual violence.

It is part of a broader pattern of human rights violations by the Chinese Communist Party in Xinjiang, where authorities are accused of detaining up to two million Muslim-majority Uyghurs and other ethnic minority groups inside large fortified centers as part of efforts to impose greater control. about the region

Rahima Mahmut, an exile from Xinjiang and director of the project for the Uyghur World Congress in London, said that women in Xinjiang live in "hell."

"Like any genocide, women are always the number one target … There is a very, very serious crime that occurs on a large scale," he said.

The Chinese government has consistently denied all allegations, presenting its efforts in Xinjiang as necessary and legal measures to prevent extremism. The Chinese government has used a series of what the state media called terrorist attacks in 2014 and 2015 to justify its crackdown.

He has also tried to discredit the Dawut account specifically, with the Global Times citing claims by his own brother that he is "selling lies online."

CNN has contacted the Xinjiang local government for comment.

Repression against women

Beijing has a history of monitoring women's reproductive rights as part of the "one-child policy," a massive campaign to reduce birth rates in China. Since its introduction in 1980, the policy has officially seen 400 million "prevented" births, amid reports of state-forced abortions and mandatory contraception.

The one-child policy was amended to allow two children in 2015 amid a rapidly declining birth rate. In Xinjiang, rural couples can have up to three children, which authorities say is out of respect for the cultural traditions of large families of ethnic minorities.

Now, a new report, titled "The (Chinese Communist Party) Campaign to Suppress Uyghur Birth Rates in Xinjiang," alleges that Beijing is trying to reduce the Uighur population through forced contraception and sterilizations.

It was compiled by Adrian Zenz, a prominent Xinjiang scholar, backed by years of witness reports and statements by women both in Xinjiang and around the world.

Xinjiang is culturally and ethnically different from the rest of China, with a large population of Turkish minority groups that until recently were the majority in the region. For years, the region has had an awkward relationship with the Beijing government.

For decades, Zenz said that Uighurs often had families larger than officially allowed, sometimes with as many as nine or 10 children, and when authorities decided to discipline them, it was generally only a fine.

But starting in 2017, Zenz cites the official Chinese government policy directives urging administrators to "severely attack behaviors that violate family planning (policies)." Beginning that year, minority regions began a "special campaign to control birth control violations."

According to the report, stricter enforcement led to increased prosecution of birth control violators and more severe penalties.

Xinjiang accounted for 80% of new IUD insertions across China in 2018, according to official government records outlined in the report and confirmed by CNN. Statistics are mainly due to a massive drop in IUD use in the rest of the country, as Beijing pushes women in the rest of China to have more children.

In Xinjiang, the opposite is happening. There, the number of sterilizations has skyrocketed, according to government records. In 2014, a year before the start of the government crackdown in Xinjiang, there were 3,214 sterilizations in the region; in 2018, there were 60,440.

In his report, Zenz claimed that as a result of these policies, the natural birth rate in parts of Xinjiang with a large Uighur population had seen a significant decline in population growth.

According to Zenz's calculations, in all parts of Xinjiang predominantly populated by Turkish minorities, natural population growth slowed from over 15% in 2014 to just over 4% in 2018.

Zenz estimated the birth rates by combining the official Chinese government statistics for the Xinjiang prefectures and weighing them by population. Worryingly, Zenz said that some predominantly Uighur prefectures like Kashgar did not publish their population growth rates at all in 2019.

The state tabloid Global Times has claimed that Zenz's math is wrong and attributed the slower population growth to increased education and income levels in Xinjiang.

In response to the report, the Chinese government said that between 1978 and 2018, the Uighur population in Xinjiang had grown from 5.5 million to more than 11 million.

However, Zenz claims he has found evidence of a deliberate campaign to control the growth of the Uighur population that goes far beyond the stricter application of the two-child policy.

The report claims that Chinese authorities set targets for up to 80% of women of childbearing age in four southern prefectures, with large Uighur populations, to undergo "effective long-term birth control measures."

In some cases, according to the Zenz report, women had IUDs inserted after just their first child.

"China is trying to reduce birth rates in Xinjiang because this was a region where birth rates were higher than the rest of the country. And in a sense it was seen to be out of control. And of course it makes Uighurs are more difficult to control. Control. The more people you have, the harder it will be to tell, "Zenz said.

The report also aligns with eyewitness testimony from Xinjiang detention centers, where several women have described being given injections and pills that interrupted their periods.

Uighur exile Dawut said she has spent about three months in a detention center since March 2018. Inside the center, she said she was given medication by force, after which she stopped menstruating.

CNN spoke to an Uighur ethnic group and a doctor from Xinjiang, who asked to go only by his first name, Gulgine, for fear of retaliation.

Gulgine he fled to Turkey in 2012 and established a clinic in Istanbul in 2013. He said that since then He has examined about 300 Uighur women in exile from Xinjiang, and almost all of them had some form of contraception. About 80 had been sterilized.

Many of the women who had been permanently sterilized told Gulgine that they did not know they had undergone the procedure until she told them about it.

Zenz said his findings were the strongest evidence so far of the "genocide" in Xinjiang. "It specifically meets one of the five criteria of the United Nations convention for the prevention of genocide, which is the suppression of births," he said.

Abuse campaign

For years, women in Xinjiang have denounced manipulation and abuse by the Chinese government.

In 2015, China banned facial veils and facial linings for Xinjiang women, alleging that they encouraged "religious extremism." At the same time, local authorities pressured women to dress in more modern outfits, emphasizing cultural attire over overtly religious clothing. Experts said the campaign was called "Beauty Project".

In the state media, the project was described as a means to help Xinjiang designers and the local garment industry. But experts on the ground said it involved numerous actions to change the appearance of Uighur women.

"There were some cases where at checkpoints, on the street, women had long skirts or scissors-cut dresses because they were only supposed to wear pants and shirts, they had nothing under their waist, apparently because that was Islamic. " said Darren Byler, a postdoctoral researcher at the University of Colorado who worked in Xinjiang.

When Uighurs began to be forcibly placed in detention centers in 2016, the vast majority of inmates were male, according to previous Zenz research. Large numbers of women were left to care for and support families alone.

When she last visited the region in 2018, Elise Anderson, Senior Research and Defense Programs Officer at the Uyghur Human Rights Project, said that local women who recognized her on the street would come and ask for news or help in a low voice.

"There was an older woman who started whispering to me and told me that her son had been taken away and just cried while talking," Anderson said.

"They are missing important people in their lives and that is inserting pain and heaviness and an emotional load while still trying to be good enough not to be taken to a camp themselves."

Some of the worst injustices are alleged to have occurred within the region's mass detention centers, in the form of humiliation and sexual abuse. Gulbakhar Jalilova, a Uighur ethnic group from neighboring Kazakhstan and a former detainee, claims that she was on a business trip to Xinjiang in May 2017 when the police suddenly took her away and threw her into a detention center. She spent 15 months inside the camp.

Jalilova claimed that she was locked inside a prison-like room with 20 other women, sitting in two rows. She said they were forced to strip naked in the yard every 10 days and squat in front of the guards. Some girls were only 14 years old, he said.

Jalilova said that one day she was raped by a guard. "I said, 'Aren't you ashamed? You don't have a mother, a sister, how can you do this to me like this?' He hit me with the electric shock and said, 'You don't look like a human,' he said. .

Chinese state media previously called Jelilova a liar, saying she had never been inside one of the vocational training centers, which Beijing says is the purpose of the Xinjiang camps.

A report by the US State Department in 2019 said there were reports of sexual abuse inside the detention centers, as well as by Chinese government officials sent to stay with families in Xinjiang.

Several former inmates interviewed by CNN after escaping from Xinjiang have reported sexual violence inside the detention centers. On the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women in November 2019, the Uyghur Human Rights Project released a statement calling it "crimes against humanity".

A generation changed

Since the release of the Zenz report In June, the United States government announced sanctions against prominent Chinese government officials in Xinjiang and the region's Public Security Bureau.

"The United States will not stand idly by as the (Chinese Communist Party) commits human rights abuses against Uighurs, ethnic Kazakhs and members of other minority groups in Xinjiang, to include forced labor, arbitrary mass detention and control forced from the population, and tries to erase their Muslim culture and faith, "Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement.

In June, the Chinese Foreign Ministry denied that it was trying to control the Uighur population. In a statement, he said the minority group had enjoyed a "preferential population policy" for years by being able to have more children than other citizens.

Speaking to CNN's Fareed Zakaria in July, the Chinese ambassador to the United States, Cui Tiankai, denied that there have been any mechanisms such as sterilization or any attempt at forced control of the Uighur population.

"I don't know how absurd all these fabrications can be," Cui said.

Dawut, who is seeking asylum in the United States, believes the Chinese government wants to "completely eliminate" the Uyghur people of Xinjiang. "Our land is great. Our land is rich. And since we are the owners of that land, they want to eliminate us," he said.

"On the one hand, they sterilize our women, diminishing our population; on the other hand, they separate families by sending husbands and wives to forced labor camps."

Mahmut of the Uyghur World Congress said he has not spoken to his four sisters in Xinjiang since 2017, and did not dare call for fear of having problems with the authorities.

But she said that without a major change in local or national governments, she sees no hope for Xinjiang women.

"It has to be some kind of miracle from God that can change anything," he said. "(It is) the largest prison and the government has full power over each individual."