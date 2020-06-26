Women's World Cup heads to a welcome Down Under in 2023

The Women's World Cup is heading to Australia and New Zealand in 2023 after a concentrated effort by joint bidders to secure the world's first soccer event in the southern hemisphere for the first time.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, the mother of a 2-year-old daughter who should be old enough to see part of the action live in three years, worked the phones overnight in an attempt to pressure any member of the FIFA Council that did not Not decided.

It will be the first World Cup of its kind, jointly organized by members of different confederations. Australia joined the Asian confederation after qualifying for the 2006 Men's World Cup, leaving New Zealand as the largest member of the Oceania confederation.

Ardern and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison promised full financial support from their respective governments, a fact that the president of the Asian Football Confederation did not lose.

"I am sure they will prove to be the perfect hosts," said AFC leader Sheikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa. "They are two extremely well connected, secure and modern countries, as well as the & # 39; commercially favorable proposal & # 39; they offered." , Australia and New Zealand have the overwhelming financial and public commitment of governments. "

The 22-13 vote of the FIFA Council to grant the tournament to New Zealand and Australia was announced just before 4 a.m. on Friday in New Zealand – 2 a.m. on the east coast of Australia. Players and officials watched live from both sides of the Tasman Sea that separates neighboring countries, which are most recognized worldwide for their rugby teams.

New Zealand captain Ali Riley, who has played in four World Cups, posted a photo on Twitter of his tears of joy.

The tournament is already heralded as the largest sporting event New Zealand has hosted. The potential audience of more than a billion, according to FIFA, would surpass the 2011 Rugby World Cup or the 2015 Cricket World Cup that it co-organized with Australia.

New Zealand has previously hosted the U-17 Women's World Cup and the U-20 men's tournament and hoped, after the success of those events, to make an individual bid for the Women's World Cup. But expanding the tournament from 24 to 32 teams encouraged the kiwis to form a joint offer with Australia.

FIFA ranked the highest Australia-New Zealand offer on technical merit, ahead of rivals in Japan and Colombia. When Japan pulled out earlier this week, the trans-Tasman offering became a favorite.

New Zealand will host the opening match and opening ceremony at Eden Park in Auckland, will host four of the eight-group tournaments and host quarterfinal and semi-final matches. The final will be in Sydney, the largest city in Australia.

"It will be a historic scoop tournament that will create a deep and enduring legacy for women's football in the Asia-Pacific region and beyond," said Ardern. "We hope to offer the best FIFA Women's World Cup in both nations, one that will elevate women's play and inspire women and girls around the world."

Riley said he enjoyed the opportunity to play his fifth World Cup in his homeland.

"Leading the Football Ferns at a FIFA Women's World Cup at home will be truly special and will inspire a new generation," she said.

Lydia Williams, goalkeeper for the Australian women's team, said the nerves were intense as the players spent the early hours of the morning waiting for the decision.

"I've never sweat so much in untrained situations, ever," Williams said. "It is high time for the good news. Especially in Australia, with football and everything that is happening."

Not everyone on the Australian side of the Tasman Sea was happy with the way the vote went.

The Executive President of the Australian Football Federation, James Johnson, described the decision of the England Football Association to vote against the candidacy of New Zealand and Australia as "quite disrespectful".

The vote of the English FA president, Greg Clarke, was part of a block decision by Europe in favor of the South American candidacy. UEFA said in a statement that its vote for Colombia was an attempt to try to increase the growth of the women's game in South America.

"It was a process that I think was very well executed by FIFA … we got a very high score on a report that was an objective report," Johnson told Fox Sports Australia. I must say that we are disappointed with the way the FA voted. "

Australia captain Sam Kerr, who plays for Chelsea in the English league and is one of the world stars of women's football, stayed up late in Perth to see the offer announcement.

"When I started at Matildas we could barely get a friendly match at home, and now we are going to host the biggest women's soccer tournament," Kerr said Friday. "A lot of people have said that Australia is not a (soccer) nation. Let's show them what's wrong. "