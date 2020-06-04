Wonder Woman 1984 Halloween Costume Teases Cheetah’s Final Form

The recently emerged Halloween costumes for Wonder Woman 1984 include a tease about what the final form of the villain Cheetah will look like in the movie.

Wonder Woman 1984Halloween costumes include a provocation about Cheetah's final appearance. Played by Kristen Wiig, the character is one of the two villains in the narrative, the other being Pedro Pascal's Maxwell Lord, a powerful businessman in the comics.

Director Patty Jenkins meets Gal Gadot after successful Wonder Woman 2017 movie. Wonder Woman 1984 It's another period movie, this time set in the 1980s, where Diana Prince will find herself at the height of the Cold War between the United States and the Soviet Union. Chris Pine is also reprising his role as the main character's love interest, Steve Trevor despite the character's tragic fate at the end of the original movie. Aside from the casting, not much is known about the details of the movie's plot, but Warner Bros. marketing continues to offer fans new information on what to expect from their upcoming DCEU movie.

Shared by Twitter user Mikhail Villareal are promotional images for Wonder Woman 1984The line of Halloween costumes. The photos include children in Diana's classic Wonder Woman costume, as well as her new Golden Eagle armor. However, aside from the main character, the selection also gives fans a look at what Cheetah's final form could be in the sequel. Take a look at the images below:

Up to this point, Wonder Woman 1984The promotional materials haven't given us an idea of ​​what Wiig's Cheetah look like yet. Instead, character portraits and even trailers have only shown her wearing primarily civilian clothing with built-in cheetah spots. Jenkins is most likely saving the reveal in the movie so as not to spoil it for fans. Initially slated to launch last November, Warner Bros. lobbied Wonder Woman 1984 until June of this year, not because of production issues, but simply because they always wanted a summer release like they had for Wonder Woman. Unfortunately, due to the coronavirus pandemic, its theatrical release has been delayed until August.

Over the years, there have been different looks for Cheetah in the comics, but this Wonder Woman 1984 The Halloween costume resembles a poster image of the character that was circulated online earlier this year. That said, this is not a confirmation that this will truly be the villain's final form. It can simply be based on the first pieces of concept art that were provided to merchants for their products. Warner Bros. and Jenkins may have made some changes to their actual appearance for the movie. In any case, it is best to reserve any judgment until fans see the official look of the character.

Source: Mikhail Villareal

