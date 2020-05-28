Wonder Woman star Connie Nielsen reveals how Zack Snyder helped her role as Nab Hippolyta

Connie Nielsen, who plays Queen Hippolyta, the mother of Wonder Woman at the DCEU, has recently come out with another movie titled Heritage, which co-stars Lily Collins, Chace Crawford, and Simon Pegg. While promoting the film, Neilsen talked about how his character Catherine in Heritage is similar to her portrayal of the Queen of Amazons in Wonder Woman and League of Justice.

"I think the protection you see in both characters really comes from my version of motherhood. I just have that kind of motherhood that is super protective. I have this ferocity as a mother that is probably where the connection between the two characters comes in there."

RELATED: Why Does The Wonder Woman 1984 Director Love DC Movies A Little More Than Marvel?

Connie Nielsen played Hippolyta in the original 2017. Wonder Woman film and he reprized his role in League of Justice the same year. But the actress reveals that she almost missed the role because director Patty Jenkins deemed her too harsh for the role until Zack Snyder stepped in.

"It's funny because it was Zack Snyder who was saying to Patty," I really think you should meet up with Connie Nielsen. I really think she's right for this role. "Patty said," Oh no, she's a tough girl, and I'm not looking for a tough woman for this. "So Zack said," I really don't think so. . I think you should meet her. "So Patty said," Okay, I'll meet her, "and I had to fly to London just before Christmas. I'm a Dane, so Christmas is a big deal for me with a lot of preparation, but I got on a plane and flew there. "

Once Patty Jenkins and Connie Nielsen were able to come face-to-face about Queen Hippolyta, they immediately bonded over their shared experiences, and that bond remains to this day.

"I think I came and went straight from the airport to have lunch with Patty at this Japanese restaurant. I immediately fell into this feeling of comrades-in-arms with her, and we joined for the next four hours. We had the longest lunch, and she felt like a conversation that couldn't end. There were more and more things we wanted to share with each other, and it was that kind of experience. "

She is just this truly unique and beautiful and highly motivated person. She has incredibly strong instincts and a sense of how she is going to make a thing look and feel. She is truly a natural director. She really is that person. We both really admire her, and then it turns out I have great joy hanging out with her. I just like her. "

Nielsen will be seen soon as Hippolyta in the next Wonder Woman 1984. Then there is the planned spin-off centered on the island of Amazonas, Themyscira, which will have Hippolyta at the center of the narrative. Meanwhile, the veteran actress can be seen dealing with an unusual family legacy in Heritage, which is now available in Digital HD and VOD from Vertical Entertainment. This first appeared in The Hollywood Reporter.

Topics: Wonder Woman