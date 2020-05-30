Woody Allen criticizes the actors who denounce him, calls it & # 39; the fashionable thing to do & # 39;

Woody Allen has a lot to say about the people who are taking him down right now. The director / writer says that denouncing him has become "fashionable" in recent times. Allen has been accused of sexually assaulting Dylan Farrow when he was seven years old, which he has denied for almost 30 years. He recently published his memoirs, Apropos of Nothing, which caused a huge backlash and sparked protests at Hachette's headquarters. The publisher dropped the book and Arcade Publishing quickly picked it up to put on shelves.

Since the #MeToo movement emerged, Woody Allen's sexual assault allegations have come back into the spotlight, with many former aides denouncing the director. "The actors have no idea of ​​the facts and cling to a safe, public, and selfish position," Allen explains in a new interview. "Who in the world is not against child abuse?" Allen had more to say on the matter, which you can read below.

"This is what actors and actresses are like, and [denouncing me] became something of a fashion, as if everyone ate kale"

When the allegations first came to light, Woody Allen never thought anyone would believe them. "I thought people would see it as ridiculous garbage right away and from day one I never took it seriously," he says. "I mean, it's like being confronted with a story that I killed six people with a machine gun." According to the director / writer, he has been falsely accused, but no one seems to care. He explains.

"You can give them the facts over and over. But the facts don't matter. For some reason, emotionally, it's important that they buy the story."

At the end of the day, Woody Allen knows that there is nothing he can do about the way people think of him these days. "Anything I say sounds selfish and defensive, so it's best if I go on my way and work," he says. Colin Firth, Greta Gerwig, Mira Sorvino, and Timothee Chalamet are among the actors who have said they will never work with Allen again. He says, "I suppose for the rest of my life a large number of people will think I was a predator." And for the most part, he is correct in his assumption.

When asked why he doesn't sue for the sexual assault allegations, Woody Allen doesn't think it will do any good. He says, "It's not worth suing. Do I really want to be a tabloid for two years and go to court? And do I really care?" Still, Allen continues to do what he always does, which is to put his head into his work. In the end, he doesn't really care what other people think of him and never has. You can read the rest of the long interview with Allen on The Guardian.

