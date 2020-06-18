World TeamTennis changes policies for COVID-positive players

World TeamTennis is changing two key player-related policies that test positive for COVID-19, including handing over full salaries, rather than its original plan to offer only a prorated portion, to those who get sick during the three-week season. .

WTT CEO Carlos Silva told The Associated Press in a phone interview on Wednesday that he also planned to tell participants that he was adjusting a rule that would have kicked someone out of the league without paying for the positive results upon arriving at the resort in West Virginia that hosts all games from July 12 to August 2.

Players must now be tested and declared virus free before heading to The Greenbrier. They would still not be paid if they test positive, but they would at least avoid going to the site before they are told they cannot participate.

"Somehow, it alleviates a little that feeling of 'I came down the stream and crossed the mountains … and I tested positive and now I am out of a job,'" Silva said. "If you are in California and you get a negative test, then you will go to The Greenbrier. Before anyone comes to play, we will know that they will have a negative test."

WTT's initial health protocols were released Tuesday. That initial plan said that people with positive results once the competition had started would be removed from the league, quarantined, and compensated only for games already completed.

"I thought about it and I thought: I'm a player, I came to Greenbrier and I'm there for eight days and, God forbid, someone gets sick and tests positive. Is it really the player's fault? Should they only be paid for eight days?" He said. Silva to the AP. "And I just said, 'No, I think it's silly.' They should be paid whatever they get paid for the regular season."

The same full payment policy applies to players who are injured during WTT.

There will be two daily temperature controls for all viewers; without ball children; a chair judge with the help of electronic line calls instead of line judges; and without clashes of hands or handshakes between opponents.

The charts include Grand Slam title winners Kim Clijsters, Sloane Stephens, Sofia Kenin and the Bryan brothers.

Instead of playing matches across the country this year, the WTT is putting everyone in one place due to the coronavirus pandemic.