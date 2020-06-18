World War II Forces Sweetheart singer Vera Lynn dies at 103

LONDON – Dame Vera Lynn, the endearingly popular "Forces’ Sweetheart "who serenaded British troops abroad during World War II, died at the age of 103.

During and long after the war, Lynn made the crowds sing, smile, and cry with sentimental favorites like "We'll Meet Again" and "The White Cliffs of Dover."

"The family is deeply saddened to announce the passing of one of Britain's most beloved artists at the age of 103," his family said in a statement. "Mrs. Vera Lynn, who lived in Ditchling, East Sussex, passed away today, June 18, 2020, surrounded by her close family."

Lynn had a realistic appeal, reminding the military of the ones they left behind.

"I was someone they could associate with," he once told The Associated Press. "I was a normal girl."

Tributes from political leaders, artists and thousands of fans.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said his "charm and magical voice captivated and elevated our country in some of our darkest hours. His voice will live to lift the hearts of generations to come."

Lynn presented a very popular BBC radio show during the war called "Yours sincerely" in which she sent messages to British troops abroad and performed the songs they requested. The half-hour show kicked off during the coveted space after the Sunday night news.

"Winston Churchill was my opening act," he once said.

Lynn had thought that war would condemn her chances of success.

"When the war started, when it declared, I thought, 'Well, there goes my career.' You know, I will end up in a factory or in the army or somewhere," he recalled. "You imagined all the theaters closing, which did not happen except when the sirens sounded. And everyone, if they wanted, could stay in the theater and the show would continue."

In September 2009, long after her retirement, Lynn topped the British album chart with a collection of best hits titled "We'll Meet Again: The Best of Vera Lynn." It reached number 1, despite competition for the release of remastered Beatles albums.

Amid this year's coronavirus outbreak, Lynn and opera singer Katherine Jenkins released a charity version of "We'll Meet Again."

Lynn earned her nickname, "The Forces’ Sweetheart, "after reaching the top in a 1939 Daily Express poll asking the military to name their favorite musical artists. Years later, he reflected on the time he spent with soldiers abroad.

"What they needed was a contact from home," he said. "I entertained audiences from 2,000 to 6,000. And the boys would come out of the jungle and sit there for hours waiting until we got there and then they would come back in once we left. "

The daughter of a plumber, Vera Margaret Welch, was born on March 20, 1917 in the East Ham neighborhood of London.

She took her stage name from her grandmother's maiden name. He started singing in social clubs at age 7 and dropped out of school at age 11 when he started touring Britain with a traveling variety show. At 17 she was a singer for the band, and at 21, when the war started, she was a well-known performer.

She married band musician Harry Lewis in 1941, and he went on to manage his career. Lynn appeared in a handful of films: "We'll Meet Again" (1942), playing a young dancer who discovers her singing voice; "Rhythm Serenade" (1943), in which she plays a woman who joins the women's Royal Navy and organizes a nursery at a munitions factory; and "One Exciting Night" (1944), a comedy about a singer who is mistakenly caught in a kidnapping.

While Lynn is best remembered for her work during the war, she was highly successful during the post-war years. His "Auf Wiedersehen Sweetheart" in 1952 became the first album by an English artist to top the US Billboard charts, remaining there for nine weeks. Lynn's career flourished in the 1950s, peaking with "My Son, My Son," a # 1 hit in 1954.

After staying away from business for years, she had a comeback single in the 1970s "Don't You Remember When" and even covered Abba's "Thank you for the Music", but fans still wanted to hear the classics of war. Lynn was named Lady of the British Empire in 1975.

In the years that followed, he continued to support veterans' causes and raise money for cancer and cystic fibrosis research. She created her own charity for children with cerebral palsy and was a strong advocate for its causes. She played a major role in a 1989 campaign to win a better pension deal for WWII widows, and until 2010 she was actively involved in various veteran charities.

Lynn occasionally delighted fans by grabbing the microphone again. She sang outside Buckingham Palace in 1995 in a ceremony commemorating the VE Golden Jubilee. In recent years, Lynn has lived a quiet life in the town of Ditchling, about 40 miles south of London.