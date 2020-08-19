Contents
World’s largest offshore rig owner goes bankrupt
From CNN Business’ Matt Egan
Valaris, the world’s largest offshore rig owner, filed for bankruptcy Wednesday — the latest evidence of the deep slump in the oil-and-gas industry.
Formerly known as Ensco Rowan, Valaris (VAL) sported a market value north of $4 billion in late 2018. But the crash in oil prices during the pandemic caused drilling activity to dry up around the world.
Valaris’s market valuation dwindled to just $66 million before trading was halted Wednesday. The stock is down 95% this year alone.
“The substantial downturn in the energy sector, exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, requires that we take this step to create a stronger company able to adapt to the prolonged contraction in the industry,” Valaris CEO Tom Burke said in a statement.
Valaris reached a deal with creditors to slash its debt by more than $6.5 billion and receive $500 million in financing to keep the company in operation.
After a trip through bankruptcy court, Valaris said it will have “one of the best balance sheets” in the offshore drilling industry.
The bankruptcy follows filings in recent months by fracking pioneer Chesapeake Energy (CHK), former shale star Whiting Petroleum (WLL) and offshore rig contractor Diamond Offshore (DO).
‘This is a good time to be in alternatives,’ investor says
From CNN Business’ Anneken Tappe
The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite are both on track for another all-time closing high today, exceeding the records they set Tuesday.
But to some, this rally is worrying.
“Right now it’s the disconnect between the fundamentals of the economy and the market prices,” said Phil Bak, founder and CEO of SecLenX.
“We’ve seen the Fed run the stock market up to levels that it’s going to take years for the economy — even in a very positive recovery — to catch up to where the market is trading,” Bak told CNN’s Alison Kosik.
So, either the market will have to go down to where the economy is or investors will have to wait until the economy catches up to the market.
The stock rally came on the coattails of unprecedented fiscal and monetary stimulus in response to Covid. Interest rates were slashed to near zero in March and they will likely stay there for a long time.
Given all this, it’s a good time to be in alternatives, Bak said.
“Low-correlated investments, strategies and asset classes” are looking attractive, including “previous metals, land and lifestock and diversifying outside the United States.”
Covid has turned more people into runners, and sneaker companies are profiting
From CNN Business’ Anneken Tappe
The pandemic has changed how people exercise and turned many people into runners.
“At first we didn’t know how [Covid] was going to affect participation,” said Jim Weber, CEO of Brooks Running, a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA).
Although the competitive sport of running has shut down, the type of runner who goes for a jog for their own physical and mental health benefits as increased “probably by 50% from where it was a year ago,” Weber told Alison Kosik on the CNN Business digital live show Markets Now.
The company’s sales have increased because “people are getting up and setting one foot in front of the other,” Weber said.
Even though 92% of its 2019 revenues was through traditional retailers, the industry as adjusted with curb-side pickups. In the long run, “we’re actually bullish on the retail experience when it comes to running,” Weber said, as local stores continuing to be important.
Hoping Covid won’t set female entrepreneurs back
From CNN Business’ Anneken Tappe
The pandemic has forced entrepreneurs to rethink their businesses — and their paths going forward.
Some even put off raising capital until 2021 on the back of the pandemic, said Anu Duggal, founding partner of the Female Founders Fund, on CNN Business’ digital live show Markets Now.
“We’re hoping that 2020 doesn’t prove to be a year that really sets us back,” she said.
That said, some sectors have also outperformed their targets.
“Certain sectors like beauty and consumer good were actually performing better than expected,” Duggal said.
Foreign countries lost interest in US Treasury bonds in June
From CNN Business’ Anneken Tapppe
US Treasury bonds are a favorite investment around the world because they are highly liquid. Private investors buy them, and so do foreign countries. But in June, foreign flows into American bonds slowed.
While the private sector continued to buy, the official sector — meaning foreign countries — didn’t, according to preliminary numbers from the Treasury Department. (Private purchases of long-term securities totaled $39.3 billion, while official sales were $13 billion)
According to estimates from Goldman Sachs (GS), France was the biggest net buyer of US Treasuries in June, while the United Kingdom was the biggest net seller.
As a region, Asia was a buyer, but China resumed net sales, the bank said Tuesday.
Apple is worth more than $2 trillion
From CNN Business’ Paul R. La Monica
It only took Apple (AAPL) about two years to go from being the first American company to top the $1 trillion market valuation mark to becoming America’s first $2 trillion giant.
Apple surpassed the $2 trillion market cap mark Wednesday morning, continuing an iMazing run for the stock — which has now gained nearly 60% this year.
The iPhone maker passed Saudi Aramco, which was briefly worth $2 trillion late last year, to become the most valuable company on the planet last month.
Apple could soon have some more company in the $2 trillion club though. Microsoft (MSFT) and Amazon (AMZN) are approaching the magical milestone too.
Southwest is trimming its fall schedule
From CNN Business’ Chris Isidore
After what Southwest Airlines called a “modest improvement” in bookings in August, the airline is cutting back on the flights it will offer this fall.
Southwest said in a filing Wednesday that its available seats will be down 40% in September, compared to a year ago. It had previously said its capacity would only be down 20% to 25% in the month. And the reduced capacity will continue into October, when available seats will be down 40% to 50%.
The airline said the reduced flight plans are being implemented because “passenger demand and booking trends remain inconsistent.”
The company said the modest improvement in revenue and the efforts to cut costs have allowed it to trim its cash burn rate in the third quarter. Therefore it disclosed Wednesday that it will not need an additional $2.8 billion in federal loans this fall for which it was eligible. It said it has $15.2 billion in cash on hand as of Tuesday.
Shares of Southwest rose 3% in early trading Wednesday on the news.
Markets opened higher and the S&P 500 is on track for a second-straight record
From CNN Business’ Anneken Tappe
Wall Street opened higher on Wednesday and the S&P 500 is heading for another record high. It opened up 0.1%.
The index finished at an all-time high yesterday, marking its first record since the pandemic started. All in all, it only took the S&P about five months to go from its trough during the Covid-19 selloff in March to a new peak. That’s pretty darn fast and many are hailing the advent of a new bull market.
The Nasdaq Composite, which also hit a record high close Tuesday, advanced 0.1% at the opening bell in New York.
The Dow opened up 0.1%, or 36 points.
TJX gets hit by pandemic store closures
From CNN Business’ Nathaniel Meyersohn
The pandemic is taking a toll on even strong retailers like TJMaxx and Marshalls.
TJX Companies (TJX), the parent company of those two chains and HomeGoods, said Wednesday that overall sales overall fell 31% last quarter compared with the same time last year. The company also lost $214 million.
TJX’s stock fell around 7% after the results were released.
TJX stores were forced to close down during the pandemic and have not fully recovered.
Sales at TJMaxx and Marshalls stores that were re-opened dropped off 6% last quarter compared with the same frame last year.