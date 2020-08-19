world’s-largest-offshore-rig-owner-goes-bankrupt

Valaris, the world’s largest offshore rig owner, filed for bankruptcy Wednesday — the latest evidence of the deep slump in the oil-and-gas industry.

Formerly known as Ensco Rowan, Valaris (VAL) sported a market value north of $4 billion in late 2018. But the crash in oil prices during the pandemic caused drilling activity to dry up around the world.

Valaris’s market valuation dwindled to just $66 million before trading was halted Wednesday. The stock is down 95% this year alone.

“The substantial downturn in the energy sector, exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, requires that we take this step to create a stronger company able to adapt to the prolonged contraction in the industry,” Valaris CEO Tom Burke said in a statement.

Valaris reached a deal with creditors to slash its debt by more than $6.5 billion and receive $500 million in financing to keep the company in operation.

After a trip through bankruptcy court, Valaris said it will have “one of the best balance sheets” in the offshore drilling industry.

The bankruptcy follows filings in recent months by fracking pioneer Chesapeake Energy (CHK), former shale star Whiting Petroleum (WLL) and offshore rig contractor Diamond Offshore (DO).