World's Most Expensive 2020 Expatriate Cities Revealed

(CNN) – Find the stranger in this list of global cities: Hong Kong, Zurich, Singapore and … Ashgabat?

Turkmenistan's capital may not occur to you when listing pocket destinations, but Ashgabat is now the second most expensive city in the world for foreign workers, according to the recent Cost of Living Survey published by Mercer.

While rubbing shoulders with Tokyo (at # 3) and New York (at # 6), Ashgabat's five-point rise in this year's ranking is due to an ongoing economic crisis, shortage of food and subsequent hyperinflation.

Hong Kong, which is also experiencing unrest in the form of political unrest, has once again led the league, largely because it has the world's most expensive property market, facing stiff global competition.

New York is the most expensive for cleaning products

Mercer data was collected in March, so most of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on prices is not reflected in the 2020 rankings, but given that grocery prices are already soaring in the United States and Elsewhere, it is a safe bet that the most expensive cities in the world are becoming more expensive.

Several factors, including currency fluctuations, the cost of inflation of goods and services and accommodation prices, contribute to the cost of expat packages for employees on international assignments, Mercer said.

The survey aims to help governments and multinational companies pay employees who move abroad to work.

Mercer's ranking of 209 global destinations is based on a "basket" of 200 ticket items reflecting the cost of living for expats.

This year, Mercer has selected crown-related products, and New York City is the most expensive place to pick up its cleaning products, including antiseptic spray and soap.

Lagos beats London

"The Covid-19 pandemic reminds us that sending and keeping employees on international assignments is a huge responsibility and a difficult task to handle," said Ilya Bonic, career president and chief strategy officer for Mercer. "Instead of betting on a dramatic revival of mobility, organizations should prepare for the redistribution of their mobile workforces, leading with empathy and understanding that not all expatriates will be ready or willing to go abroad."

Six of this year's top 10 cities are in Asia, with Singapore at number five and Shanghai and Beijing in China at seven and 10 respectively.

Switzerland led the way in Europe, with three of its cities in the top 10: Zurich in fourth place, and Bern and Geneva in eighth and ninth.

Lagos, Nigeria, which has established itself as the trading capital of Africa, rose to number 18 in the ranking, one place ahead of London with 19.

At the other end of the table, the cheapest cities are the Tunisian capital, Tunis (209), Windhoek, Namibia (208), and Tashkent, Uzbekistan (207).

Rooms start at around $ 100 at the four-star Hilton Windhoek. Hilton Windhoek Namibia

Namibia, with its modern capital, good roads, and reasonable car rental rates, was one of CNN Travel's recent wilderness picks to inspire future travel when the world begins to move again.

With the global economy turned upside down and companies rethinking their approaches to office space, working from home, and redeploying employees, it might be time to rethink one's horizons.

Classification of cities with cost of living 2020

1. Hong Kong (China)

2. Ashgabat (Turkmenistan)

3. Tokyo (Japan)

4. Zurich (Switzerland)

5. Singapore

6. New York (USA)

7. Shanghai (China)

8. Bern (Switzerland)

9. Geneva (Switzerland)

10. Beijing (China)