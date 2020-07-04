World's oldest cat dies at 31

He lived life to the feline to the fullest.

The debris, long considered the oldest cat in the world, perished at the age of 31, or 150 in human years, according to People magazine.

"He was an amazing companion I had the pleasure of living with for so long," said its owner, Michele Heritage of Exeter, England.

Now 52, ​​Heritage received Rubble as a gift for her 32nd birthday.

"He was part of a litter of cats that my sister's friend had and I had just left the house," she recalled. "He was just living alone, so I put him in as a kitten."

Heritage attributed Rubble's longevity to his love and care.

"I have always treated him like a child," he said. "I have no children and I had another cat that passed away at the age of 25. If you care about anything, it doesn't matter what it is, it endures."

Rubble's condition suddenly began to falter towards the end of his life and he finally stopped eating and just drank water.

"It was a creature of habit," he added. "[He] had his favorite places to sleep and liked his food, so when that stopped happening, we found out."

The elderly feline recently left his home one day and never returned.

"We think he went to die like cats," Heritage told People.