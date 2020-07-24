Would Fauci get on a plane or have dinner? This is what it says.

On July 23, in Leeds, England, a sign is displayed indicating the use of face covers in stores. Oli Scarff / AFP / Getty Images

Facial covers are now required for anyone entering shops and supermarkets in England, as new rules come into force aimed at limiting the spread of the coronavirus.

The guide released by the government on Thursday said the rules also apply to banks, post offices, closed transportation hubs and shopping malls.

Customers who buy takeaways from coffee shops and stores should also wear a mask. However, places such as bars, restaurants, gyms, and lounges where other precautionary measures are taken will be exempt.

Those who do not wear a mask could face a fine of up to £ 100 ($ 127).

However, children under the age of 11 and people with disabilities or certain health conditions, including breathing difficulties, are exempt from the requirement to cover their faces.

Enforcement of the rules will be left to the police.

Several retailers in England, including large supermarkets, have said they encourage customers to wear face covers, but that they will not enforce the rule or challenge shoppers without masks.

A Downing Street statement last week said store employees and retailers should encourage people to comply, but the police would carry out the application.

According to government guidance, the police have made it clear during the pandemic that they will "participate, explain, encourage and ultimately enforce as a last resort."

Downing Street announced the change last week, aligning England with Scotland and other European nations, such as Germany, Spain, Italy and Greece, which have already made the use of face covers mandatory in stores.

The UK government's advice since May has been for the public to wear face covers in closed public spaces where they can come into contact with people they would not normally know. Facial masks have been compulsory on public transport in England since mid-June.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said it was vital for people to continue shopping safely as the country moves to the next stage of easing coronavirus restrictions.

"Everyone should play their part in fighting this virus by following this new guide," he said. "I also want to thank the British public for all the sacrifices they are making to help keep this country safe."

London Mayor Sadiq Khan also urged people to abide by the new rules and cover their faces, saying "small actions" like this could help save "countless lives."