Would Serena Williams play in the US Open without a daughter? Your coach doubts it

Williams coach Patrick Mouratoglou told CNN that the record for 23-time Grand Slam winner, and six-time champion in New York, will likely not participate in his home career if his nearly three-year-old daughter Olympia is not No with her. Tennis officials are debating limiting player groups to a single accompanying person, to allow the Grand Slam to take place safely.

"Will it be okay to go three weeks without a daughter? I doubt it," Mouratoglou said. "She has never been a day without her … but only she can answer this question."

The USTA is determined to decide the fate of the third Grand Slam of the year this week, possibly on Monday.

Williams' personal decision comes at a time of intense debate about how competitions like the US Open can be held.

Last week, divisions between players emerged after the USTA proposed a series of strict restrictions to allow the Grand Slam to take place.

The governing body proposed creating a bubble for players at an airport hotel outside of Manhattan, where most players are staying, and restricting the entourage numbers to just one.

Strong opposition, then criticism

The plans were met with strong opposition from some of the top professionals, including reigning Wimbledon champions Novak Djokovic and Simona Halep. Djokovic used the word "extreme" and said that choosing a single person would be "impossible".

Meanwhile, Rafael Nadal told reporters earlier this month that it was not an "ideal" situation. The other member of the men's Big Three, Roger Federer, will not be at the US Open. USA If held while recovering from a second knee surgery in 2020.

Djokovic, the world number one who is also chairman of the ATP Players Council, faced criticism from former Australian Open semi-finalist Danielle Collins.

"This is a great opportunity for players to start earning money again, and here we have the best player in the world saying that just being able to bring in one person will be too difficult because they will not be able to bring in their entourage," he added. The 51st American wrote on Instagram.

Mouratoglou accepts the limitations of moving between the hotel and the stadium for weeks would be a challenge, but believes that from a logistical point of view it could still work.

"I think it is possible to go alone with a coach," he said. "I mean 40 years ago it was like this … so if I speak for myself, I would do the practice sessions. I would have to play with Serena, or she can hit with other players instead of her batting partner." I can do, I can have the physical trainer send me the sessions.

"She can use the physio in the facility. So anything is possible."

With tentative plans laid out for the Cincinnati Open at Flushing Meadows as a warm-up event ahead of the US Open. USA, The main draw will begin on August 31.

Regardless of the difficulties, the financial impact of the pandemic on tennis players is becoming so acute that Mouratoglou, who shares a similar stance to Collins, says that the United States Open must take place.

The players have been out of the tour since early March, with Wimbledon in July officially canceled two months ago.

"Without discussion," he said. "It must be done for financial reasons. It is a great federation with a lot of people working who must pay. I know the USTA has had to fire a lot of people already, and I think they need this money."

New format released

It is against this existential backdrop for the sport that Mouratoglou launched this weekend the & # 39; Ultimate Tennis Showdown & # 39 ;, an all-against-all tournament with the best players in the men's game, including the winner of the ATP Finals Stefanos Tsitsipas.

They compete under a completely new format and rules, with matches streamed live through a streaming platform for a subscription of $ 11 per month.

Mouratoglou has given a lot of thought to a reinvention of tennis. Now that Covid-19 restrictions keep the traditional tennis season on hold, he's taken his chance.

"If people like it, if people subscribe because they really enjoy watching UTS matches, then we are prepared to survive in an extremely difficult economic environment," said the Frenchman.

"My goal is to bring new fans on board. And if we bring new fans, it will be great for the entire industry. And I'm sure some of them will discover tennis. And maybe if they start to like this sport and like the players , they will also see ATP, WTA and Grand Slams. "

The tournament attracts both providing live competition under current social distancing rules, and breaking the traditional tennis format. This weekend saw hour-long round-robin matches, in a game format that forced players at times to a climax of confrontation. In-court training, which is normally prohibited, was allowed during frequent 30-second wait times between points.

The penalties were relaxed by emotional displays such as squashing and cursing rackets, although players seemed to enjoy the format enough that such outbursts were limited.

The more experimental additions are the "UTS cards" that players can use when choosing during the match to bend the rules and allow them various tactical advantages, such as not allowing their opponent to have a second serve.

It is a world away from the codes of conduct of the traditional game and Mouratoglou admits that this new approach could take players time to adapt.

"I don't know how much it will be natural for them to express more feelings, more emotions. But it's okay if not everyone does it, because we have different personalities," he said. "I don't want to have clones that are crazy and break the racket. That is not the point."

"For a good show, different personalities are needed. I think after a few weekends they will start to relax more with that new format and they will probably express more and more feelings."

Serena ready to join

For now, the opening round of UTS matches is limited to men, but a women's tournament will surely follow with Williams willing to participate.

"When I had the idea and decided to launch it, I took my phone and called Serena to talk to her about it and the first thing she said to me was: 'Are women playing?' And I said for the first time that he couldn't do both: if he added women to men he would have no chance to pitch, "Mouratoglou said.

"But actually, she gave me some super ideas to incorporate into the next show, so the women are coming to UTS very soon, that's definitely the goal. And Serena, of course, will be a part of that."