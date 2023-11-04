NewsDio Desk: Be ready to go back to North Virginia! Wrong Turn 8 is underway. Constantin Film has confirmed that the Wrong Turn series is not finished yet. Recent reports show that the franchise Wrong Turn‘ is coming up with two more sequels (the 7th and 8th installment).

The previous installment of the series was released in 2014, after which there was no news of any more sequels coming up until now. People thought this was the end of the Wrong Turn and that the Franchise had become dormant. It seems like this is not the end. The makers have stepped up their game to freak us out again.

One of the most popular horror-thriller movie series, Wrong Turn, is about a group of people who take a wrong turn and reach West Virginia and are killed and eaten by some deformed cannibals in weird ways.

The first movie was released in 2003, followed by two sequels and three prequels. Until now, the Franchise had fired a total of 6 installments.

In October 2018, the Franchise announced that it is developing more sequels. The next installment is Wrong Turn 7, already in the making. Now we have another piece of news from a reliable source: there will also be an eighth sequel.

As per the recent updates, Wrong Turn 8 might be the last movie of the series. It will have an exciting twist. Reportedly this will be the most terrible movie in the string.

There has been no update about the script and start cast of the upcoming two sequels. There is a rumor that some trendy celebrities will star in the last installment to make it more intriguing and memorable for the fans. Alan B. McElroy will write the script under the direction of Mile P. Nelson.

Wrong Turn Seven will be released at the end of 2019, after which the shooting of the eighth installment will start. It might be the last installment scheduled to be released in 2023, which will mark the 20th anniversary of the series.

Though there is no official trailer release

Generally, the movies under this series do pretty good business at the box office. The news of the new sequels coming out has mixed reactions from the audience. The Franchise shows freaky and hungry cannibals to scare people, which is quite a niche genre. For a set audience, it is pretty exciting and wild. On the other hand, people find it creepy and disgusting. A fan said,” I am not excited about the next sequel. The previous movies have shown almost everything, and we have had enough.” But that is a perception of very few people. The series has a loyal fan base, so makers have considered giving it two more sequels.

It has been a while since we have seen a movie like this. So, making a new sequel is a good decision. Most of the audience seemed happy with the news and eagerly waited for the film to hit the floor.

