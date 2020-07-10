Wrongful death lawsuit filed against a long-term care facility for the death of employee Covid-19







In the complaint filed last week, Elizabeth Wiles' family said she was a longtime cleaning and laundry employee at Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center, a long-term care facility in Beaver County, Pennsylvania, who died of Covid -19 "after exposure and infection" while working at the facility. They allege that the facility's misconduct allowed the virus to "spread through Brighton uncontrollably, infecting and killing numerous residents and workers at the facility, including the late plaintiff Elizabeth Wiles."

CNN has confirmed that Wiles was an employee of another defendant in the case, Healthcare Services Group, but was assigned to work in Brighton.

The Health Services Group (HCSG) "has provided exceptional cleaning / laundry and food / nutrition services to an ever-changing health industry," according to its website. The company did not respond to CNN's multiple requests for comment.

Wiles died on May 10, according to court documents. Dr. Wayne Ross, a forensic pathologist who was hired by the family, told CNN that he conducted blood studies to determine the diagnosis of Covid-19.