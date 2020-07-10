Wrongful death lawsuit filed against a long-term care facility for the death of employee Covid-19

In the complaint filed last week, Elizabeth Wiles' family said she was a longtime cleaning and laundry employee at Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center, a long-term care facility in Beaver County, Pennsylvania, who died of Covid -19 "after exposure and infection" while working at the facility. They allege that the facility's misconduct allowed the virus to "spread through Brighton uncontrollably, infecting and killing numerous residents and workers at the facility, including the late plaintiff Elizabeth Wiles."
CNN has confirmed that Wiles was an employee of another defendant in the case, Healthcare Services Group, but was assigned to work in Brighton.
The Health Services Group (HCSG) "has provided exceptional cleaning / laundry and food / nutrition services to an ever-changing health industry," according to its website. The company did not respond to CNN's multiple requests for comment.
Wiles died on May 10, according to court documents. Dr. Wayne Ross, a forensic pathologist who was hired by the family, told CNN that he conducted blood studies to determine the diagnosis of Covid-19.
In a statement to CNN on Wednesday, Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center said: "Ms. Wiles was not an employee of our facilities, nor did we supervise her or set her hours. Also, we do not yet know if Ms. Wiles acquired COVID-19 not at all, much less in our facilities. " The statement went on to say, "As for the unfounded allegations, we will not tolerate slander litigation and we are working with an attorney to determine the appropriate legal response." The company said "OSHA and the Workers' Compensation Boards scientifically acknowledge that it cannot be determined where and how exactly an individual contracted this virus."
Wiles received treatment for breast cancer in 2014 and returned to work in 2015 while undergoing radiation, his family said in the filing, alleging that the defendants should have known about his pre-existing condition. However, the family alleges that Wiles advised his employer about the underlying health conditions. The family also said in their lawsuit that Wiles did not receive the proper PPE.
The facility faced scrutiny from state authorities during the coronavirus pandemic and in previous years.
In addition, the facility has more than 30 public health appointments in the past five years according to CNN's review of public records.
Some of the public health appointments include lack of infection control, abuse and neglect, insufficient nursing services, and food sanitation, among others.
As of July 7, the center reported 332 resident cases, 111 staff cases and 73 deaths among residents, according to data from the state health department.
The plaintiffs request a jury trial and damages, "in an amount greater than thirty-five thousand dollars in compensatory damages, punitive damages, interests and allowed costs of the lawsuit and this action leads to recover the same," says the lawsuit. .