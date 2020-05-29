WTF Happened to World War Z

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R3utuBbQunc (/ embed)

Hollywood has had a fair amount of historically problematic productions. Whether it's casting changes, actor deaths, sacked directors, production rewrites, constant delays, budget cuts, or studio releases, these films were all intended to be a box office success, but were plagued by unforeseen disasters. Sometimes big hits, sometimes box office bombs.

In this episode, we take a look at the zombie action movie WORLD WAR Z, starring Brad Pitt, Mireille Enos, Matthew Fox (anyway), James Badge Dale, Peter Capaldi, David Morse, Ruth Negga, and Daniella Kertesz. Directed by Marc Forster, this world-wide zombie thread is adapted from the Max Brooks novel of the same, though apparently it's mostly in name only when the story dramatically changed for the big screen. With all sorts of production issues, a repeat finale, and clashes with director and producer Brad Pitt, it looked like WWZ would be a box office disaster, but it ended up being a huge success despite all the production issues. So, let's find out that WTF switched to WORLD WAR Z!