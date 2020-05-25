WTF passed to Johnny Depp

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7se674Xue3U (/ embed)

In our latest WTF series, we take a look at some of our favorite stars and filmmakers who have seemingly disappeared or altered their careers over the years to the point of asking the question; What happened? Now, before you think we're just bugging celebrities or posting gossip rag stuff, think again! We take a fun (and sometimes fun) approach, researched and fair, looking at all the angles that took our subject to wherever they are now (which isn't necessarily a bad place at all). If anything, it answers the question of where these good people went, how they got there, and where you can find them now.

You knew it was inevitable for this series and we've finally come to the Johnny Depp legend for the WTF series. The once cool boy from 21 Jump Street has come a long way since his Teen Beat days, finding a unique partnership with director Tim Burton in films like Edward Scissorhands, Sleepy Hollow, Ed Wood and beyond, as well as venturing into a little darkness. Twisted territory for hits like From Hell, Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, and The Ninth Gate. Depp has played gangsters and drug dealers in movies like Donnie Brasco, Blow and Black Mass, has waved his magic wand as an evil magician in the Fantastic Beasts series, lent his voice to animated characters like Corpse Bride and Rango, but perhaps his best and bigger Without a doubt, the memorable role of his career has been the clumsy and heroic antihero known as Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean series. However, not all have been successful and Depp's career and personal life have suffered many ups and downs. But with so much talent to spare, nothing can stop Depp forever and he continues to reinvent himself every few years to show why we love him so much. And that was what happened to Johnny Depp!

