Wuhan satellite imagery may suggest the coronavirus was spreading in early August

The study, which has yet to be seen by peers, found significantly more cars in parking lots at five Wuhan hospitals in late summer and fall 2019 compared to the previous year; and an increase in keyword searches associated with an infectious disease in China's Baidu search engine.

The researchers saw "a sharp increase in volume starting in August 2019 and culminating in a spike in December 2019," the team wrote, led by the chief innovation officer at Boston Children & # 39; s Hospital, John Brownstein, in a preprint published on the Harvard DASH server.

Using images from October 2018, the researchers counted 171 cars in the parking lots of one of Wuhan's largest hospitals, Tianyou Hospital. A year later, satellite data showed 285 vehicles in the same lots, an increase of 67% and a traffic increase of 90% over the same period in other Wuhan hospitals.

"Individual hospitals have relatively high volume days in both fall and winter 2019. However, between September and October 2019, five of the six hospitals show their highest relative daily volume in the series analyzed, coinciding with high levels of Baidu's search queries for "diarrhea" and "cough," they wrote.

"It's about trying to put together a complicated puzzle of what was happening at the time," Brownstein told CNN.

"The data is actually especially compelling because we saw increases in people looking for gastrointestinal illnesses, diarrhea, increasing to a level that we haven't seen at all, historically, and now we know that gastrointestinal symptoms are really an important marker for Covid," added. "A large percentage of people who actually ended up testing positive in Wuhan actually had symptoms of diarrhea."

Satellite surveillance of infectious diseases

The use of "validated data streams" for respiratory disease surveillance is not new and is also a technique used by intelligence agencies.

"Both the idea that you can use hospital parking lots and businesses can be a relative indicator of something happening in a population," said Brownstein. "In fact, we published this years ago, where we showed that hospitals in Latin America were very busy during the flu season. You could predict the flu season simply by looking at the parking lots."

And that was the idea in this study, he said.

"We cannot now clearly prove what was driving some of these signals, but it adds to growing evidence that something was happening when it was officially recognized," he said.

"While we cannot confirm whether the volume increase was directly related to the new virus, our evidence supports other recent work showing that the emergency occurred before Huanan Seafood was identified in the market," according to Brownstein and his team. "These findings also corroborate the hypothesis that the virus naturally arose in southern China and was potentially already circulating at the time of the Wuhan cluster."

It's also easy to miss the first signs of a pandemic, Brownstein said. "If the same thing happened in the US, we may very well lose these signals as well. So I think it's about the idea that we need to strengthen our public health efforts and also strengthen our public health surveillance."

The United States discovered in early January that a respiratory epidemic was spreading through Wuhan, but it would be weeks before the first case in the US was identified. USA In Seattle and the federal government would start taking any action.

"We also have the challenges of lack of evidence in this country, so the signals here were probably also lost, that the transmission was happening and we didn't know that either."

Since then, more than 7 million people have been infected with the deadly virus worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University, with more than 404,000 global deaths and more than 110,000 deaths in the United States.