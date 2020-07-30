A nurse working in a Chinese hospital at the epicenter of the Wuhan coronavirus reportedly died from a chronic shortage of PPE.

The cardiac nurse was said to have had a fight with a supervisor over the Covid-19 security team before they fell today, according to local media.

The crash occurred around 10:45 a.m. local at Wuhan Xiehe Hospital, China, which had been designated to treat coronavirus patients.

It occurs when numerous doctors in Russia have sunk to their death after complaining of a lack of PPE or being forced to work despite being infected with the virus.

The doctor in Wuhan had complained about work pressure and the lack of protective measures in the hospital's isolation rooms, reports the state newspaper The Paper.

Wuhan Xiehe Hospital, where the nurse worked, said they were investigating the fatal fall.

The nurse, whose gender was not specified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A hospital spokesperson said: “We are currently investigating this matter.

"We will launch a public announcement later."

Screenshots released by the Chinese media reportedly show a social media post by the deceased medical worker.

The account suggests that the nurses did not receive the proper protective equipment while working in the isolation rooms.

He wrote: “I want to be a fighter and I am willing to be on the front line.

"But I don't want to be a fighter without wearing bulletproof gear and carrying a loaded gun.

"I want to be a fighter that is not used as a human shield."

In addition to not receiving PPE, she also claimed that nurses were forced to spend at least eight hours every day in isolation rooms, at the risk of a viral overload that can be fatal.

Eating, drinking water, or even using the bathroom dropped during long shifts, according to the online account.

Ai Fen, a Wuhan doctor who was one of the first to alert other doctors to the coronavirus, also revealed that his hospital had banned doctors from wearing personal protective equipment.

This was reportedly done "to avoid causing panic".

In February, Beijing said the country was running out of PPE due to the coronavirus outbreak that originated in Wuhan, amid claims that hospitals were forced to make garbage bag masks and scrubs.

The ancient epicenter appears to have contained the coronavirus outbreak since June.