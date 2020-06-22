WWDC 2020: Apple Introduces iOS 14 With New Home Screen Experience

The company kicked off its annual World Developer Conference on Monday by introducing a new feature called the App Library, which automatically organizes apps on your home screen so you don't have to scroll through multiple pages.

The multi-day developer event is closely watched by consumers and developers alike for clues on what to expect from iPhones, iPads, Mac, and Apple Watch. This year, for the first time, the event is completely virtual due to the pandemic.

At the event, Apple is also expected to introduce new features for its upcoming iPhone operating system. Apple could also announce the possibility of choosing third-party applications such as Spotify ( STAIN ) and Google ( GOOGL ) Maps as defaults on Apple Music and Apple Maps.

On the hardware side, Apple could announce a long-rumored change to its own chips for its line of Mac computers, a move that could lead to better battery life and more stylish devices.