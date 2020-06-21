WWDC 2020: what to expect from Apple this year







These are just a few of the updates that could be announced at the Apple Worldwide Developer Conference, a multi-day event that begins next week. The event is always closely followed by clients and developers looking for a look at the new software coming to iPhones, iPads, Mac and Apple Watch. But this year everyone, including developers, will have to watch the event from afar. Apple ( AAPL ) Virtually sustains it for the first time due to the pandemic.

The move to stream all sessions online from their Cupertino, California headquarters has its benefits. It will give the global Apple community of 23 million developers the opportunity to attend more than 100 engineering workshops on how to create new applications and services., previously only performed in person.

Microsoft ( MSFT ) Recently tested eye-catching tech events can still It draws a large audience and buzzes at a time when we have no idea when there will be big in-person meetings again. Facebook, for example, said it won't host physical events until at least June of next year.

WWDC begins at 10:00 a.m. ET / 1:00 p.m. PT on Monday, June 22 and until Thursday, June 26. Here's what to expect from this year's event. based on the latest rumors and reports.