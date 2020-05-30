WWE and Ric Flair solve the trademark problem "The Man" | Newsdio

It is good to finish things. Fighters are interesting people as they thrive on what fans think of them. If you can get people to endorse you in one way or another, it can be a professional career and it's even better if you have some kind of firm that makes people endorse you even more. This includes a catchphrase, and WWE has finally gotten rid of some issues with one of them.

In 2018, Becky Lynch started the best career of her career by calling herself The Man. It was a simple concept: Lynch was the best dog in the company and she knew it, but instead of being the Woman, she was the Man, like you often hear it used for that state. However, she is not the only person in wrestling history to use the name and that meant it was time for legal trouble. Those problems have already been solved.

According to PWInsider.comRic Flair and WWE have agreed on issues related to The Man's nickname. Flair had used the name for decades in wrestling, but no one had ever recorded it. When Lynch started using the name, Flair applied for the trademark, creating a problem with WWE. Flair has since agreed to sell the trademarks to WWE, which may have been part of Flair signing a new contract with the company earlier this month.

Both have merit. Take a look at both versions of the Man:

Opinion: This is where it would always end and there is nothing wrong with that. WWE should have secured the trademark if they were going to do something like that with Lynch and Flair did nothing wrong by picking it up. I'm sure all they were looking for was a payday and, while it might have been annoying for WWE, they had no one else to blame but themselves.

Flair did something wrong? Which man do you prefer? Let us know in the comments below.

