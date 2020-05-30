WWE Announces Best NXT Star To Move To Friday Night SmackDown | Newsdio

It has just been confirmed this week on WWE Friday Night SmackDown that Matt Riddle will be moving to the main roster as part of the Blue Mark.

The news was announced by WWE Hall of Fame member Kurt Angle, and was followed by a video package on Riddle. Dave Meltzer broke the news earlier this week about Riddle's move to SmackDown. The belief is that the move was made because WWE knows that Riddle has options when his contract expires sometime this summer.

As noted in a previous post, the switch to SmackDown is interesting because Paul Heyman is said to be a fan of Riddle, so one would think that Raw would be the most logical place for it to land. However, the reason why Riddle stays away from Raw may have more to do with real-life heat with Brock Lesnar. Click here for more information on that story.