WWE bans popular struggle movement | Newsdio

The list grows. There are many ways to fight in combat. With so many different styles available to wear during a match, you'll see several different moves included in a given match. That may spawn some interesting combinations and unique ideas, but WWE will no longer allow a fairly popular movement to be used in their matches.

While some fighting moves are quite complicated, there are some that are as simple and logical as you can get. That can be quite valuable in the right circumstances, as anyone who sees a game for the first time can understand what they are seeing because it is so simple. One of the moves that a simple image generates will be removed from WWE.

According to PWInsider.comWWE has removed the buckle pump from its list of approved moves, meaning it will never be seen again in WWE matches. This comes after Sting was injured while taking the move in 2015 against Seth Rollins and Kairi Sane landed hard on Nia Jax earlier this year. There is always a chance that the movement will come back later, but it is gone for now.

You can see some here. Take a look at some of the best powerbombs:

Opinion: If movement can cause as many injuries, or even possible injuries, there is no reason to avoid it. Throwing someone in the corner like that could seriously injure someone and is not worth the risk associated with moving. It's not that the buckle pump is as common as a head wrench, so getting rid of it isn't the biggest change in the world.

What do you think of the ban? Who has the best powerbomb? Let us know in the comments below.

