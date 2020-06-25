WWE broadcaster Renee Young tests positive for coronavirus

WWE presenter Renee Young announced on Twitter that she tested positive for the coronavirus.

"Man. What a few days! Young tweeted late Wednesday night. “My program is canceled and covidó. Wear your masks and wash your hands. Stay safe, everyone (heart emoji) "

Young's diagnosis probably explains why her husband, All Elite Wrestling world champion Jon Moxley, withdrew from the company's live television recording of "AEW Dynamite" on Wednesday night. AEW announced early Wednesday that Moxley notified the company that it had been in the presence of someone who had been with someone with COVID-19. It is not clear whether Moxley, 34, has contracted the virus.

Multiple WWE employees, including in-ring talent, who work at his Orlando performance center tested positive for the coronavirus, according to multiple reports. Young, 34, had been working on recorded episodes for "SmackDown on Fox" in the performance center for the past few weeks.

WWE in a statement said on Wednesday that it will continue testing for coronavirus of "its talent, production team and employees ahead of television productions for the foreseeable future."

It has been a difficult patch for Young. Fox Sports recently canceled the FS1 show "WWE Backstage," which features and also features CM Punk, as a weekly show, according to multiple reports. I could still go back in another way.

As for Moxley, he still plans to face Brian Cage at Fyter Fest. AEW announced Wednesday on "Dynamite" that the heavyweight title fight is scheduled for July 8. Fyter Fest will take place over two nights (July 1 and July 8).