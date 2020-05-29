WWE couple welcomes their second child | Newsdio

Bray Wyatt went to his official Twitter account to announce the birth of his second son and that of WWE announcer JoJo.

The girl's name is Hyrie Von Rotunda. We send our congratulations to Jojo and the former Universal Champion.

Hyrie von Roundabout pic.twitter.com/1pzQ2j4P1o – Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) May 28, 2020

Jojo also took to Instagram to show photos of her holding her new baby with the title "Hyrie Von Rotunda, I love you".

The couple welcomed their son, Knash Sixx Rotunda, last May.

JoJo's mother Alexie Offerman shared a terrifying story about the birth of Jojo and Wyatt's first child last year.

In the Instagram post, Alexie noted how baby Knash was born prematurely as JoJo had a severe case of pre-eclampsia and had to induce labor. It was so bad that Alexie declared that her daughter almost died. You can read about that story here.