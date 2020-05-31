WWE cut salary for referees and producers | Newsdio

WWE's cost reduction continues as referees and producers are now feeling an impact.

Just Saturday, several executives and officials were reported to be informed in the past 48 hours that their salary would be reduced in the future. For more information on that, click here.

Dave Meltzer He mentioned in the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio that other staff have also been forced to accept pay cuts. According to Meltzer, most, if not all, referees have received a cut in wages. The belief is that the cuts are as much as 20 percent of your pay.

Furthermore, most producers had a reduced salary. It should be noted that WWE has reduced the number of producers they have under contract since April, as WWE suspended several producers when the company decided to release various talents and staff.

The belief is reported to be that WWE will bring back some producers who were suspended once they start hosting live events again.

The talent and staff releases, as well as the budget cut, are due to WWE's plan due to the financial impact of the coronavirus.

You can hear Meltzer talk about the pay cuts below around 3:30:

