WWE Friday Night SmackDown Night Rankings See Increase For Jeff Hardy's Arrest Angle | Newsdio

Overnight ratings are available for Friday's WWE SmackDown episode of Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center.

The episode drew an average of 2.15 billion viewers, which is higher than last Friday's SmackDown episode that had an average of 2.04 billion viewers.

The first hour attracted 2,143 million viewers, hour two increased to 2,157 million viewers. The show opened and closed with the angle of arrest for "DUI" involving Jeff Hardy after he hit Elias with a car only to return in the main event segment.

It also had an average rating of 0.55 in the 18-49 demographic, which was No. 1 at night. That's below the 0.60 rating in the 18-49 demographic the show made last week.

SmackDown was # 8 at night among the networks in audience, the same as last week's # 8 ranking. It was behind American Housewife, 20/20, Hawaii Five-O, Magnum P.I., Blue Bloods, The Blacklist, and Dateline NBC among the best shows on the network.

It should be noted that this is the overnight number and the actual rating will not be released until Monday.