WWE Hall of Fame making another AEW appearance this week | Newsdio

Star power remains. There are very few things that have been shown to be giveaways in pro wrestling, but big names tend to work just as well as anything else. Simply put, if you have a fight show with the best stars, fans will watch it almost no matter what they are doing. That was a focal point of a recent show and will be the case again this week.

In 1998, former heavyweight world champion Mike Tyson helped usher in the age of attitude in a legendary segment with Steve Austin. The two got into a showdown that ruined Vince McMahon's planned announcement and set the company on fire. It was after the races and fans still remember how important Tyson was to wrestling. That was on display on Saturday and will reappear soon after.

AEW has announced that Tyson will be live on the May 27 issue of Dynamite. It is still unknown what Tyson will do on the show. This will occur less than a week after Tyson appeared on Double Or Nothing 2020, where he chased Jake Roberts to avoid interference and then presented Cody with the first TNT title. Tyson didn't get physical on the show.

Fresh from her appearance on AEW's Double or Nothing Pay Per View, Iron @Mike Tyson will do your #AEWDynamite LIVE debut THIS WED, May 27 at 8 / 7c on TNT! Relive all the action and excitement of #Double or nothing now at the request of all major suppliers, @FiteTV AND @brlive pic.twitter.com/p8WkpNfWG9 – All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 24, 2020

It was a great night. Take a look at all the consequences:

Opinion: This is something that makes sense, as fans are going to respond to a sports celebrity like Tyson more than many other people. I could see Tyson being a tag partner or even an executor, which is not the worst use for him. Or just have him hit a mid-level villain with one hit. This is not a difficult path to find as long as AEW is not exceeded.

