WWE has already recorded a great game that is said to be incredible | Newsdio

The finals of the vacant WWE Intercontinental Title Tournament have been made official. In fact, WWE has already confirmed when the finals will take place, which is the June 12 episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

WWE made an interesting argument on the Friday episode of SmackDown when the show opened with Jeff Hardy apparently hitting Elias with his car while he was intoxicated. Hardy was "arrested", which led to his removal from the tournament semifinals.

This episode was supposed to see Hardy vs. Daniel Bryan and Elias vs. AJ Styles. However, due to the story, Styles automatically advanced as Bryan faced Sheamus in the main event with Bryan.

Now in the final, Bryan will face Styles to determine a new Intercontinental Champion after WWE has stripped Sami Zayn due to inactivity.

Sean Ross Sapp reported in Select combative Although the finals weren't broadcast for a few weeks, WWE recorded the finals on May 26 during SmackDown television recordings at the Performance Center.

Sapp noted: "We were told that the match was 'amazing' and legitimately fueled a very tired PC NXT crowd that was there to cheer."