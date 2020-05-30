WWE has high hopes that the NXT star will move to SmackDown | Newsdio

After reports emerged earlier this week, WWE confirmed that NXT star Matt Riddle is moving to the main roster as part of the blue mark.

WWE did this when they had WWE Hall of Fame member Kurt Angle announce the news that Riddle was heading to SmackDown before airing a video pack to promote Riddle's debut.

The WrestleVotes Twitter account posted the following about how WWE officials feel about Riddle addressing SmackDown:

"Those in power have very" high "hopes for Matt Riddle on SmackDown."

The belief is that the reason WWE moved Riddle to the main roster is because the company knows that Riddle has options when his contract expires sometime this summer.

While many would think that Riddle would be moving to Monday Night Raw since Paul Heyman is said to be a huge Riddle fan, that is not happening. The reason for this is because WWE wants to keep Riddle and Brock Lesnar separate since they have real heat.