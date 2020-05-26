WWE is causing the breakdown of a tag team | Newsdio

The IIconics appeared this week in a promotional segment on WWE Monday Night Raw.

Peyton Royce offered to apologize, but Billie Kay cut her off and apologized for slapping Royce last week. The slap occurred after they failed to win the women's team titles on last week's show.

Champions Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross made their way to the ring to let Kay and Royce know that they no longer deserve a shot at their titles. Cross gave a passionate promotion about how she had to scratch and scratch herself to get to WWE and then talked about meeting Bliss and becoming her best friend.

Royce and Kay attacked the champions, which now means they will fight for the titles again, probably at WWE Backlash on Sunday, June 14.

If you pay attention to the subtle hints between last week's slap and the body language of Kay and Kay walking in front of Royce during their inning this week, it certainly looks like WWE will split the team soon.

