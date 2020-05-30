WWE is not done cutting costs | Newsdio

Last month, WWE announced that they would have to make several budget cuts due to the coronavirus. This includes talent and staff cuts, which were made.

At that time, WWE also confirmed that, in addition to that, they would also be reducing compensation for executive and board members, reducing operating expenses and deferring spending on the construction of the Company's new headquarters for at least six months. .

So far, there have been no reports of WWE going through executive downsizing. However on Saturday Pwinsider.com They reported that several executives and officials were informed in the past 48 hours that their salary would be reduced in the future.

As noted, WWE has also suspended a large percentage of the company in all divisions.

What's interesting about WWE making cuts to its workforce is how WWE is likely to set a new single-year revenue record in 2020.

Recently, in April, it was reported that WWE was still in a place where they would make big profits this year and could hit a record revenue year.

The reason for these high revenues is due to new television deals with FOX and NBC Universal, in addition to their two-event-per-year deal with Saudi Arabia. For more information on WWE's finances, click here.