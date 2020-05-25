WWE may unveil new title designs soon | Newsdio

You have to keep things fresh. Titles are as important to a plot device as the ones you'll find in wrestling. In theory, every fighter wants to be a champion and part of that is because of how great they look. Some titles look better than others, but some of them are absolutely iconic. We may see a few more of those added to the list in the near future.

Titles are a simple concept when you think about it: they're big, shiny, and usually gold or silver. Who wouldn't want something so big and probably so valuable that it means you're the best at what you do? WWE has certainly had multiple titles over the years and some of them are as well known as any in wrestling. Now, however, they may need some updates.

According to Belt Fan Dan (who has a history of internal title knowledge), two WWE titles will be traded in the near future. One will be a completely new design, while the second is a change to an existing title. It is unclear which titles are being redesigned, although the replica versions have already been put into production, meaning they will be available as soon as the titles are revealed. The intercontinental title is unlikely to be changed, as the new design was unveiled last November.

It seems that some new versions of the WWE belts are coming. One is a new design, one is a slight modification of an existing design. They told me that the replicas are already in production, so as soon as they are presented they will be available for order at WWEShop. – Dan Beltzer (@BeltFanDan) May 22, 2020

There have been some great titles revealed. Look at the best:

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=koDmxEUjLUQ (/ embed)

Opinion: The one that strikes me the most is the Title of the United States, which has been the same for a long time. With the Intercontinental change not so long ago, it would make sense to have something new for your Monday Night Raw counterpart. However, whatever the new design, it's not too available, as some modern designs don't have the same appeal as previous versions.

