WWE Monday Night Raw audience (5/25/20) sees slight decline | Newsdio

This week's edition of Monday Night Raw saw a drop from last Monday's episode.

According to Showbuzz Daily, the episode drew an average of 1,735 million viewers on the US network. USA This is less than the 1,757 million viewers a week ago.

Demonstrations 18-49 saw hour one at 0.52, then 0.50 at hour two and 0.50 at hour three. This was the episode of Raw on Memorial Day and the first to feature wrestlers as "fans." The good news is that the third hour saw an increase.

It appears that the downward trend in ratings will continue despite its increase in audience two weeks ago. WWE has announced a few games ahead of next week's show, which could help boost ratings.

Here is the breakdown of hourly audience:

Hour 1 (8 pm): 1,806 million

Hour 2 (9 pm): 1,673 million

Hour 3 (10 pm): 1,726 million