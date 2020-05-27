WWE NXT is also being assisted by "fans", slight changes planned | Newsdio

Once it was reported that WWE was planning to use NXT and development talent as "fans" to attend its weekly television shows, Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown, there were questions about whether NXT will get the same.

Until this moment, there was no word on what WWE had planned. However, late Tuesday night, Sean Ross Sapp reported on Fightful Select that some Performance Center talents were notified that they will be used for the audience on NXT on Wednesday.

With this, there were also some slight changes compared to what WWE did on Monday and Tuesday for the television tapes that recorded the upcoming episodes of Raw, SmackDown, 205 Live, and Main Event.

The talents being used as fans for NXT this week are office hours throughout the day. They are also not required to stay there throughout the day as they can leave and return.

The talent working on the main recording list had to stay there all day, which supposedly turned into a long day trying to keep up the energy while standing and just having short breaks during the recordings.

As of this writing, it is not yet known if "fans" are planned for the NXT TakeOver: In Your House special, but it is likely. Check out the lineup for Wednesday's NXT show here.