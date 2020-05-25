WWE Raw preview: segment Drew McIntyre, # 1 contender in triple threat | Newsdio

WWE returns with another episode of Monday Night Raw tonight from Orlando, Florida, at the WWE Performance Center on the US network. USA

A few things have been announced ahead of this show, including Triple Threat Match with the winner becoming the # 1 new contender for the Raw Women's Championship.

WWE NXT Women's Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Nia Jax vs. Natalya is ready. The winner of this contest will challenge Asuka by the strap in the Backlash pay-per-view event.

This is a recorded episode and will serve as the Memorial Day show. The company could also announce more matches for Backlash that will take place in a few weeks. This is what is available for the program:

WWE United States Championship Match:

Andrade (champion) vs. Apollo Crews

# 1 Contender Triple Threat:

WWE NXT Women's Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Nia Jax vs. Natalya

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre will be the special guest in the MVP VIP Lounge. This segment is to further exaggerate the upcoming championship game that will see McIntyre put the title on the line against Lashley at Backlash, as MVP serves as Lashley's manager.