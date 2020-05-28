WWE Records Great Game Before NXT TakeOver: In Your House | Newsdio

WWE records a great game before NXT TakeOver: In Your House.

On Wednesday, WWE confirmed that NXT champion Adam Cole would defend his title against The Velveteen Dream on the show. The stipulation for the contest is that Dream cannot compete for the title while Cole is champion if he loses the match.

Additionally, NXT general manager William Regal stated that he would find a location for the match that would suit both stars.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reports that WWE is filming the contest tonight and the payroll was asked to share the journey there. Their cars will surround a ring that is placed on the film set behind Full Sail University. Therefore, the match will not take place live.

WWE hosts the NXT TakeOver: In Your House event on Sunday June 7, 2020. Here's the updated card:

NXT Title Match: Dream cannot compete for the title, as long as Cole is champion in case he loses, the settings will be determined:

Adam Cole (champion) vs. Velvet dream

Singles Party:

Karrion Kross against Tommaso Ciampa

NXT Women's Triple Threat Title:

Charlotte Flair (champion) vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Io Shirai

Singles Party:

Finn Balor vs. Damian Priest

NXT North American Title Match:

Keith Lee (champion) vs. Johnny Gargano