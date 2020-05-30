WWE star gets praise from management as he watches a move to act | Newsdio

There was a note in this week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter about a WWE SmackDown star who is looking to break into Hollywood.

Dave Meltzer reported this week that Sonya Deville is being represented by Anderson Group Public Relations and is trying to get acting roles.

In particular, her agency pressured her to get the role of "Batwoman" for the new CW network television series. Ruby Rose previously had the role, but ended up quitting the show.

"Ruby Rose is a member of the LGBTQ community and she is Batwoman, I remember when I heard she got the role," said Deville. TV Insider. "I was so excited. I thought it was huge and inspiring. When I saw her go out, I thought, 'This is obvious. I can make my own moves. I fit the role. We can also carry on with the message that you can be a woman. You can be Gay You can be a superhero. " I think it speaks for itself. It is definitely a dream role. I will continue my campaign on social networks. I like to speak things to the universe because you have to believe it to be possible. "

Deville has been fighting with Mandy Rose on SmackDown for the past few weeks and has been praised by management for stepping up her character work and especially part of her recent promotional work.

If Deville can land some TV and movie roles, then he would follow in the footsteps of names like The Rock, Batista, John Cena and now Becky Lynch, who recently appeared on Showtime's "Billions" series.