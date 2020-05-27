WWE star opened up, match halted during next week's Raw tapes | Newsdio

There are reports circulating of an injury for the WWE Monday Night Raw program that will air next week. Next week's show was recorded on Tuesday.

Dave Meltzer He reports that Kairi Sane was discovered in a match with Nia Jax. The match stopped and Sane cleaned himself up. There is nothing to indicate that she has an injury that will keep her out of action, but she has a significant cut.

Sane had an injury scare just a few weeks ago when he fought Jax on Raw. There was a place in the match where Jax dropped her and Sane narrowly missed hitting the back of his head and neck on the turnbuckle.

We will pass on more information about Sane when we get it.