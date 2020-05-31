WWE star teases match with Matt Riddle ahead of main roster debut | Newsdio

Matt Riddle has not even made his debut on the main roster and is already being called in by a WWE star.

Of course, WWE had pro wrestling legend Kurt Angle announce on the Friday episode of SmackDown on FOX that the former NXT tag team champion is slated to hit the blue mark soon.

WWE has yet to confirm exactly when Riddle will debut in the ring, but the company has already begun airing bullets to promote its debut on the main roster.

Aleister Black, a former NXT champion, took to Twitter where he mocked a possible matchup with Riddle when he wrote the following in response to a tweet sent by WWE on FOX: "Maybe I'll come hang out sometime one night. "

Maybe I'll come hang out at night sometime. https://t.co/WgtskO9pzb – Devil's Blood (@WWEAleister) May 31, 2020

It should be noted that Black appears on the Raw brand. However, with WWE bringing back a concept similar to the wildcard rule where stars on Raw and SmackDown can appear on the brand's other shows, a potential showdown between these stars is possible.

A recent report appeared online stating that WWE has high hopes for Riddle at the blue mark. For more information on that, click here.