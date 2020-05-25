WWE Star wants to play Darkseid in Justice League Snyder Cut

One of the many things fans are expecting more about the long-awaited Snyder Cut from League of Justice It's the chance to finally see Darkseid appear in live action. The character was teased for a future appearance during Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice Knightmare sequence, as well as a deleted scene with Lex Luthor by Jesse Eisenberg.

Unfortunately, after the comic book box office hit was reworked from scratch after Joss Whedon was brought aboard to take the film across the finish line after Zack Snyder's departure, Darkseid was nowhere to be seen. . Instead, we ended up with Steppenwolf, who turned out to be one of the worst and most forgettable villains the genre had ever seen.

With Snyder's cut officially underway after two and a half years of tireless online campaigning, the director is now under immense pressure to deliver a version of League of Justice It lives up to the enormous expectations that now surround it. Not long after the big reveal, Darkseid was confirmed to play a major role in the reissued film, along with the news that actor Ray Porter would be reprising the role that was originally cut from the theatrical release.

Click to enlarge

However, no one seems to have told retired WWE star Mark Henry, who recently threw his hat in the ring to play the intergalactic antagonist during a recent interview, despite the fact that Porter had already been announced.

"Some of the comics were really good, watching the fight scenes and the comics with Darkseid and Superman, what they did was really impressive, and it wasn't so outlandish that you couldn't replicate it with humans." And with a little smoke and mirrors, and bells and whistles, it can be quite impressive. I would love to be Darkseid. In fact, I'm going to take advantage of this moment right now to say that I want to be Darkseid. Darkseid didn't cry much, Darkseid did a lot of ** kicks. "

While the two-time Olympian is widely regarded as one of the best powerlifters ever, and he spent more than 20 years in the square circle advertising himself as "The World's Strongest Man", he's come too late to the party. With Ray Porter ready to League of JusticeIn Darkseid, it seems that the most prominent role in Henry's acting career will continue to be his brief appearance in the cult classic. MacGruber for a little while longer.