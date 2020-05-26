WWE's new stable already seems to be broken | Newsdio

News from where? WWE has many fighters on its roster and it can be quite difficult to find something for all of them. With so many people around, at some point you should start putting them together, just for the sake of finding a place for all of them. A stable can help with that, but a newly formed group could already have split up without much notice.

In the past few months, we've seen the stables rise on Monday Night Raw. Both Zelina Vega and Seth Rollins have amassed a group of fighters each, with a name for Vega's team even jumping alongside Rollins. That's the kind of thing that generates some interesting moments, but they weren't even the only two stables. However, they are now, as something seems to have changed.

Last week in the WWE Main Event, Ricochet defeated Shane Thorne, who had Brendan Vink in his corner. MVP was commenting on the show, as it has been for the past few weeks, and did not mention being associated with Vink and Thorne. This comes after MVP has been seen with Bobby Lashley and has not referenced the team's management on Monday Night Raw last week.

The most change things. Take a look at MVP with all its previous and previous clients:

Opinion: This is something that makes sense since it's not like Thorne and Vink had done much with MVP in the week or two that they had been together. MVP and Lashley fit together better, so there are almost no major losses. It was a short form experiment, so now we can move on to something else, which appears to be an update. It's nice to see WWE catching on like that, as it's not something they do often.

